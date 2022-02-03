Rep. Tom Jeneary — 2022 Legislative Session, Week 3

Here in Iowa we believe in the sovereignty of the individual. This session that will not change, in fact, we are going to return freedom back to you. I have heard the concerns of my fellow constituents of a pipeline that is traveling through much of District 5. There are massive corporations attempting to invade one of the most sacred covenants of American citizenship, private property rights.

I am working on a bill with one of my colleagues in the Senate that will not permit massive corporations to condemn agricultural land without the consent of the landowner. Farmers should be able to decide whether to keep their land or sell it. There is no right of a private corporation to come in and take the land that you have earned with your hard-earned money.

For farmers, your land is your livelihood, and Iowa farmers feed the world. We will not allow land to be taken without the absolute consent of the farmer. More on this as things develop.

Last week I discussed my involvement on the Human Resources Committee. This week we were busy as we propelled two bills to the full committee for amendment and debate. Both HSB 507 and its companion bill HSB 508 will both help create a robust public assistance system to ensure our most needy Iowans are receiving proper nutrition.

After much consultation with experts in the Department of Human Services, we have found a need to close loopholes and eliminate fraud in our Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP). There are reports of millionaires being able to access our SNAP benefits due to a lack of an asset test. HSB 508 will provide a return to the federal rule which provides numerous exceptions for working families trying to get back on their feet, including vehicle ownership.

Iowa has had a problem with people who are not eligible for programs still being able to receive benefits. HSB 507 creates a verification system to aid the Department of Human Services in ensuring the proper people are receiving benefits. DHS has reported an error rate of people who would be ineligible receive benefits at nearly 7%. States who have implemented this program have seen that error rate fall to nearly 1%.

This is a fiscally responsible program that will ensure all Iowans are able to participate in a robust SNAP program,

I am excited to announce there is some good news coming out of District 5. Our very own Kiley Allen has been selected by the Iowa Pork Producer’s Association as Iowa’s Pork Queen.

Congratulations Kiley; we know you will represent Iowa pork well. We are also excited to announce Matt and Angie Schnepf were selected as All American Pork Producers by Iowa Pork Producer’s Association. Congratulations to our District 5 pork all stars. Keep up the good work!

As always please feel free to reach out with any comments and concerns.

Rep. Tom Jeneary represents District 5 in Iowa’s House of Representatives. Reach him at Tom.Jeneary@legis.iowa.gov