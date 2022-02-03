Rep. Tom Jeneary Announces Town Halls

This weekend on February 5th I will be in Akron and Le Mars.

To meet me in Akron please come to the Security National Bank Community Room located at: 251 Reed St, Akron, IA, 51001 at 10:30am.

To meet me in Le Mars please come to Floyd Valley Hospital in Conference Room 1 located at: 714 Lincoln St NE, Le Mars, IA 51031 at 12:30pm.

I am excited to connect with my constituents in Moville and Correctionville! I will be there on February 12.

On February 19 I will be meeting with the people of Kingsley and Pierson.

Last, but certainly not least, I will be spending some quality time with my constituents in Hinton and Merrill on March 12.

I look forward to hearing how I can best represent you.

As always please feel free to reach out with any comments and concerns.