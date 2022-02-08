| logout
City of Moville — Legal Notice on Sale of Pumper Truck
City of Moville
LEGAL NOTICE
The City of Moville shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the Pumper Truck for $45,000.
The Hearing will be held February 16, 2022 at the Moville City Hall, City of Moville at 5:30 P.M.
Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.
City of Moville
By: /s/ Jim Fisher
Jim Fisher, Mayor
ATTEST:
/s/ Jodi Peterson
Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 10, 2022