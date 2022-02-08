City of Moville — Legal Notice on Sale of Pumper Truck

City of Moville

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Moville shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the Pumper Truck for $45,000.

The Hearing will be held February 16, 2022 at the Moville City Hall, City of Moville at 5:30 P.M.

Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.

By: /s/ Jim Fisher

Jim Fisher, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Jodi Peterson

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 10, 2022