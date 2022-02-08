Correctionville City Council Minutes — February 1, 2022

Correctionville City Council

Special City Council Meeting

February 1, 2022

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on February 1, 2022, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Ciara Alioth, Kourtnee Fox, Adam Petty, Bob Beazley, and Dan Volkert. Absent: None.

APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, seconded by Petty to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

BUSINESS

Council members Volkert and Beazley gave recommendation to hire Amanda Curtain as the new Deputy Clerk at the rate of $15.00 per hour. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty adopting Resolution 2022-07 hiring Amanda Curtain to the deputy clerk position. Passed 5/0.

Mayor Hoffmann brought to the attention of the council possible compensation for City Clerk Putzier. Item tabled till a later date. City Clerk Putzier also discussed the possibility of a monthly stipend for new deputy clerk if she does not take health insurance. Will discuss once decision by deputy clerk is made.

The council discussed 2022-23 budget items.

With no further business, meeting was adjourned at 8:00 PM.

Kathy Hoffmann, Mayor

April Putzier, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 10, 2022