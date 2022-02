Irene M. Sauer, age 82, of Moville, passed away on Monday, February 07, 2022 at the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center of Sioux City.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville with Rev. Harold E. Werley officiating. Burial will be held at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville.