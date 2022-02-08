Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — January 25, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

January 25, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on January 25, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present except Don Kass. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Vice Chairman Craig Anderson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 1/25/22 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 1/18/22. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Meis, to appoint Shane Sitzmann as a Real Estate agent to the Compensation Commission. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a 1-year liquor license to Hidden Acres Golf Course LLC. Motion Carried.

Pat Bickett of Schlotfeldt Engineering was present to discuss a proposed parcel split creating a 3rd parcel in 40 acres. The Board discussed and believes it should either be a minor subdivision or a replat of the two existing parcels.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve an agreement with Hinton on C60 resurfacing. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Meis, to approve a purchase of a motor grader for $275,340 from Ziegler. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the final plans for Project FM-CO(163)—55-75. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve final plans for Project BROS-SWAP-CO75(158)—SE-75. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the FY 2022-23 County budget.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:20 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Craig Anderson, Vice-Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 10, 2022