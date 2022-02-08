Probate — Peter Ardell Jansen

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PETER ARDELL JANSEN, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR056432

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of PETER ARDELL JANSEN, Deceased, who died on or about January 14, 2022:

You are hereby notified that on January 28, 2022, the Last Will and Testament of Peter Ardell Jansen, Deceased, deceased, bearing date of May 14, 2014,* was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Michael Charles Norgelas was appointed executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: January 29, 2022.

Michael Charles Norgelas, Executor of the Estate

21 Lakeview Lane

Salix, Iowa 51052

Dale B. Smith

Attorney for Executor

PO Box AC, 432 Evans St.

Sloan, Iowa 51055

Date of second publication:

February 17, 2022

Probate Code Section 304

*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s)

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 10, 2022

and Thursday, February 17, 2021