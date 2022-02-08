Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — February 14, 2022

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Woodbury Central High School Library, Moville, Iowa

7:30 pm — February 14, 2022

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bills

2.Visitor/Community Comments

3. Open Hearing on School Calendar for 2022-2023

4. Adopt School Calendar for 2022-2023

5. School Calendar Make up days 2021-2022

6. Reports

a. Ms. Lambert

b. Mrs. Metcalf

c. Mr. Bormann

d. Mr. Glackin: Letter from elementary students

7. Policies and Procedures:

a. Approve Open Enrollment In:

b. Notification of Open Enrollment Out

8. Buildings and Grounds:

a. Approve bid for elementary playground

b. Open Hearing: Approve specifications for parking lot, estimate of costs, and set deadline for bids:

c. Approve purchase of elementary library shelves: $14,743.74

d. Estimates on costs:

i. Flooring for multipurpose room: $28,000 – $64,000 depending on the material.

ii. Exterior building work (caulk, paint, tuck point, power wash): $76,300

iii. Replace high school bleachers: $162,000

iv. ERATE estimates for Wireless and Switch Upgrade: $63,200 – $87,000

v. MS Gym Stage Lights

9. Personnel:

a. Accept resignations: MS Wrestling Cheer

b. Approve contracts

i. Middle School Language Arts

ii. Middle School Literacy

iii. Assistant Baseball

iv. Assistant Softball

v. MS Wrestling Cheer

vi. Kitchen Staff

vii. Driver’s Education

c. Negotiations first offer WCEA

10. Co-curricular:

11. Board Items

a. Set Driver’s Education Fees: $330 with $230 per student going to the instructor ($35) and drivers ($185)

b. Logo discussion

c. Budget Discussion: Set parameters for budget

d. Adopt the Budget Guarantee:

e. Approve MOU Skip the Trip

12. For the Good of the Cause: Political candidate request for time to address the board

13. Adjourn

Exempt session for negotiations counter offer

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 10, 2022