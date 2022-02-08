Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — January 18, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 01/18/2022 – 01/18/2022

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 Bookmobile Gas 70.75

Absolute Mobile Shred 500225 Shredding Service 10.00

Access Systems Lease 105258 LEASE 165.03

Alford***, Amy J. Mileage 130.48

American Screening 103556 Med Lab Supplies 228.68

Anguiano***, Ana Mileage 16.80

Anthon, City Of 125351 Anthon Little Courthouse 98.91

Associates For Psych 101002 MHMH030388 3,200.00

AUCA Chicago Lockbox 157200 Rugs 333.45

Aventure Staffing 102513 Temp Staff Vaccine Res 6,302.45

Axon Enterprise Inc. 105382 Radio 2,050.70

Barnes & Noble Books 625.68

Batteries Plus-129 101820 Batteries 14.99

Benco Dental Supply 500735 Med Lab Supplies ISmile 972.68

Biomerieux Vitec Inc 25031 Med Lab Supplies 580.78

Blatchford*** Sara Mileage 20.72

Bobier Construction 500771 Moville Shop 3,600.00

Bomgaars 27646 Parts & Anti-freeze 191.76

Brock***, Tyler S 32170 National Health Care 1,166.42

Brooke Supplies 105647 Household Supplies 597.50

Burgess Health Center 36131 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 837.44

CW Suter & Son Inc. 86382 9101 – Replaced actuat 1,327.32

Canon Financial Serv. 40698 Contract Charge 97.02

Center For Disease 104291 Lab Testing 80.00

Centurylink 911 circuits 532.67

Champ Software Inc. Nightingale Notes 2022 19,350.00

Chapman***, Donna M. 156122 Mileage 50.74

Cherokee Public Health 105410 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 217.72

Chesterman CO. Water 619.25

CHN Garbage Service 76971 Garbage for Danbury 530.40

Christian Home Assn 65495 Shelter 4,338.45

Claim.MD, Inc. 500662 JN22 Billing Platform 100.00

Clayton, Emily 103750 Commission Meeting 42.92

Climate Solutions 104922 Buildings – Moville 2,530.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial suppl 1,807.87

Community Action Ag 99895 Miechv 36,661.52

Comtech Solacom Tech 50% contract for phone 60,922.38

Continue Care 98340 Med Lab Supplies 375.00

Control Installation 500508 Repair Automatic Door 327.00

Cooperative Gas & Oil 104384 Fleet Fuel 45.90

Correctionville City 39000 Water 13.14

CTS Languagelink 105242 Professional Services 132.48

Days Door Co 164644 12/15/21 Windstorm Dam 2,521.00

Delta Dental Of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Claims 4,066.83

Demco Office Supplies 136.52

Dennis Supply 66052 9103 – Solenoid valve 400.70

Des Moines Stamp MFG 66319 Stamp 36.90

Dirks***, Allison E. 500641 Mileage 121.52

District III Associ 105238 2022 ICCS District III 200.00

Dixon Constr Co 68900 West Fork Bridge Repair 2,500.00

Donovan, Joseph M. 500670 Commission Meeting 29.09

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 Custodial Supplies 360.04

Elite Auto Body Inc 500764 Fleet Body Repair Dedu 500.00

Famous Dave’s BBQ 99976 BOH Catering 173.85

Finish Line Fuels 500727 gas and repairs 30,040.97

Fisher Healthcare (758) Med Lab Supplies 1,753.77

Floyd Valley Health 99031 Service Area 3 Prepare 373.70

Gale 104302 Book L.P. 59.22

Gerking, Rita 500136 Grange Township meeting 123.55

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 9102 – Garbage service 1,223.16

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Office Supplies 672.52

Graffix Inc. Uniforms 184.00

Grieme***, Kevin 99984 National Healthcare Co 851.11

H204U Inc. bottled water 99.00

Hach Chemical Co. 100409 Spectrophotometer 5,242.01

Hamann Trucking 104166 2021 Stockpile Gravel 34,020.00

Hanson***, Elizabeth 105711 Mileage 31.36

Health Services 99695 Service Area 3 Prepare 207.06

Healy Welding 101752 Parts, Labor & Welding 568.18

Hitches Trailers & 102731 12/15/21 Windstrom Dam 6,995.00

Holland Lawn Care 104811 Snow Removal DC21 885.00

Home Depot Pro 105875 9102 – Custodial suppl 35.76

Horn Memorial Hospital 101132 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 344.09

Hornick, City of 112900 Water 74.02

Hunwardsen***, Amber 98589 Mileage 34.72

Hy Vee Inc. 101910 BOH Meeting 233.39

Hydraulic Sales 115400 Parts #200, #201, #202 1,285.63

Ida County Emergency Service Area 3 Prepare 1,390.13

Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor #202 420.94

Innovational Water Hydronic Mgmt Program 135.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 5,606.75

Iowa Dept. of Natural 98991 Well Permit Fees 100.00

Iowa Onsite Waste 98343 IBremer IOWWA Conference 300.00

Iowa State Assn of 120387 MEMBERSHIP 1,005.00

Iowa Weed Commission 119371 Jered Jepsen’s Registr 180.00

ISAC Iowa State Ass 213063 ISAC Spring Conference 190.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Convex mirror-Tandem 25.33

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 353.30

Jim Hawk Truck Trailer 99918 Parts #934 138.78

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 WC TTD 255.07

Johnson Controls Se 105667 JN22-MR22 Security 1,365.57

Johnson, Laura 500772 Photography 675.00

Joy Auto Supply Inc. 127342 Parts, Filters & Oil 1,083.43

Knoepfler Chevrolet 131700 Parts #33 107.01

Kollman Appliance 135477 Repair Washing Machine 159.00

Krause***, James 102828 Clothing Allowance 117.69

Language Line Service 1369 Interpreter Services 3,468.67

Leroy & Son’s Inc. 500747 Little Sioux Gravel Pit 1,244.08

Leroy Hanson Co 142030 Calendars 631.22

Loffler Companies 500177 Copier Maintenance 1,187.26

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816) 911 circuits 364.37

Lopez-Molina***, Rachel 500108 Mileage 35.28

Lyon County EMS 500433 Service Area 3 Prepare 1,655.00

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Con 2,131.20

Mansfield, John 105072 Commission Meeting 30.04

McQueens Soft Water 157056 Water purification 784.60

Menards 199721 Water system & building 273.81

MercyOne Siouxland 1529 Wellness 6,215.50

Mid American Energy 159813 Electricity 1,619.48

Mid Country Machine 102695 Filters #323 100.00

Mid States Organize 159855 Dues 200.00

Midwest Alarm Co. 102416 9101 – Alarm monitoring 140.00

Midwest Alarm Company 103589 Maintenance Contract 32.50

Midwest Wheel 161205 Parts #935, #504, #506 172.21

Miller***, Megan Mileage 28.00

Momentive Inc. 102855 Standard Annual Plan 2 372.00

Moreno***, Katherine 98484 Commission Meeting 31.16

Moville, City of 167600 Water, Garbage, Sewer 32.09

Moville J and J Motor 121250 Parts & Labor #101 838.97

Moville Record 167400 FY23 Budget and FY 22 111.52

Munoz*** Cynthia Mileage 90.72

Murphy Tractor Parts #322 57.90

NBS Calibrations 321791 Engineering Equipment.. 182.00

New Coop (Hornick-IA) 104720 Propane 773.52

New Cooperative Inc. 104730 Propane 722.27

North Carolina Stat 500770 ADrent/BCarlson Early 960.00

Novelty Machine & Supply 9102 – Pump for sewage 2,072.99

Oetken***, Lori A Mileage 38.08

Office Elements 100254 Reassemble Nursing 2,900.00

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 1,858.07

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Filters #207 43.55

Orr***, Leann 103225 All Agency Meeting Sup 151.52

Osceola Community 99601 Service Area 3 Prepare 80.96

Otis Elevator Co 180619 Maintenance Contract 22.62

P & W Garage 100123 Tire Repair #319 350.00

Parkinson***, Andre 500521 Mileage 37.13

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 10,885.98

Patrol PC 105567 Repair 251.00

Penworthy Company 184545 Books 286.79

Petersen Oil Co 100875 Gasohol 538 gals/South 5,577.86

Pierson City of 1571 Water 48.56

Plumbing & Heating 189296 9101 – Plumbing supplies 702.29

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tire Repair 104.00

Presto X Inc Pest Control 250.00

Prevent Child Abuse 99197 CMunoz Frog 1/24-1/28.. 550.00

Protexter, Dan 500775 January Rental Assistance 500.00

Quality Pump & Control Duplex grinder station 10,924.36

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Letterhead – BOS 107.00

Reserve Account 105853 Postage – BOS 58.22

Ricoh USA, Inc Contract 138.74

Robinson, John 101642 9103 – December 2021 D 10.00

Safelite Fulfillment 104428 Vehicle Repairs 165.00

Scheels All Sport 101917 K9 Food 370.00

Scholastic Library Books 4.79

Secretary of State Notary 30.00

Security National Bank 208800 Safe Deposit Box 6001 263.90

Sergeant Bluff Advocate 100648 FY23 Budget & FY 22 132.00

Service Master Rest 209426 Janitorial Service 670.00

Silverstar Car Wash 500401 9108 – Truck wash (3) 29.97

Singing Hills Auto 104619 Car Washes 306.90

Sioux City Engineer 64 1500 – 28th Street con 147,777.25

Sioux City Journal Payment 1 of 2 Branded 10,795.74

Sioux City Treas. (4 213400) Payroll 44,304.68

Sioux City Truck 246198 Parts #930 822.48

Sioux Laundry Inc. 214615 Laundry 2,625.70

Siouxland Community 101572 Immunization Services..2,797.82

Siouxland District 218021 GTC Administrative Fee 8,928.00

Sloan Volunteer Fire 216620 ME Transport 350.00

Sparklight 952 Cable 322.90

Spee Dee Delivery Service 104385 Shipments 11/29/21 202.62

Square Tire Gordon 102019 Parts & Labor #100 637.28

Stan Houston Equipment 100666 Safety Ear plugs 58.00

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 140.96

State Hygienic Laboratory 115680 Arsenic Testing 274.50

Stephens-Peck Inc 101938 Peck’s Title Book Review 100.00

Steves Beane Plumbing 500202 Repair flush valve; re 659.00

Summit Food Service 500010 Weekly Meals 5,372.40

Teel Heating & Air 691 Buildings – Oto Shed 85.00

Thompson***, Jeremi 500756 Mileage 10.08

Travelers CL Remittance 105476 Liability Renewal 3,020.00

Tri State Communication 26809 Maintenance; Radios 39.00

Tyler Technologies 100663 1500 – Tyler implement 31.25

Uhl Seed Inc 104438 Batteries & Hand Tools 740.00

Uhl***, Aimee 104686 National Healthcare Co 527.06

Ultra No Touch Car Wash 19 Car washes 614.45

Umbach Seed & Feed 237288 Cracked corn for swans 37.50

Wall of Fame 102557 staff uniforms 51.90

Webb***, Nancy Mileage 122.08

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 115,934.65

Wells Fargo Financial 500191 Ricoh Lease – 7th Pmt 132.25

Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Parts #323 44.82

Western Iowa Tech 248200 TSI Rent Jan 2022 4,246.71

Western Iowa Teleph 248000 Telephone 477.80

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 Shop Telephone 576.60

Woodbury Cnty Treas 104770 Copy Paper 60.00

Woodbury County Debt 99643 Rent 6,667.00

Zvirgzdinas***, Kelly 101368 Mileage 70.00

Grand Total: 685,373.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 10, 2022