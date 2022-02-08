Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — January 25, 2022

JANUARY 25, 2022

FOURTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Board members present were Taylor (by phone), Ung, Radig, and Wright; De Witt was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget Tax/Analyst, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Services Director, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to go into closed session per Iowa Code 21.5(i). Carried 4-0 on roll-call vote.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to go out of closed session per Iowa Code 21.5(i). Carried on 4-0 roll-call vote.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Jack Seuntjens, Mapleton, addressed the board regarding selling the county farm.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to receive documents from Mr. Seuntjens. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the agenda for January 25, 2022. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the January 18, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,582,829.36. Copy filed.

To approve an application for a 8-month Class C Liquor License (LC)(Commercial) with Outdoor Service and Sunday Sales for Foot Wedge Lounge, effective 04/01/22. Copy filed.

To approve the refund to Waltena Olivares for $53.20 for an overpayment on this parcel #894729438027, 222 W 2nd St. Copy filed.

To approve the refund to Warrior Hotel Limited Partnership for $76,990.00 for overpayment of taxes on parcel #894728336001, 525 6th St. Copy filed.

To approve the refund to Fig Series Holdings for $980.00 paid at tax sale on parcel #884333356005. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for City of Anthon, parcel #884333356005.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,386

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, the City of Anthon, Iowa are the titleholders of real estate Parcels #884333356005 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

Parcel #884333356005

S 100’ Lot 7 Block 18 E 10’, S 100’ Lot 8 Block 18, City of Anthon, Woodbury County, Iowa

WHEREAS, the abovestated property has an unpaid balance of taxes owing, and the parcel is owned by a political subdivision of the state; and

WHEREAS, the political subdivision, namely the City of Anthon, Iowa, is failing to immediately pay the taxes due; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes, and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcels according to Code of Iowa, 445.63, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 25th day of January, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Armando Perez, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 01-20-22. Resignation.; the other of Allen Welte, P/T Operations Officer-Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept., effective 01-25-22, $19.95/hour, 0%. Change FY Hours from 670 to 335 hours.; the transfer of Daven Dekok, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 01-31-22, $21.02/hour. Position Transfer from Courthouse Safety & Security Officer to Civilian Jailer.; and the reclassification of Madison Nemitz, Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 02-07-22, $21.19/hour, 4%=$.81/hour. Per AFSCME Juvenile Detention Contract agreement, from Grade 1/Step 1 to Grade 1/Step 2. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept CWA: $21.02/hour.; P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept. Wage Plan comparability with AFSCME Courthouse: $17.78-$19.53/hour.; and P/T Operations Officer ñ Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept. Wage Plan: $18.82-$19.95/hour. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to receive for signatures the Farmers Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #1, Garretson Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #1, and Garretson Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #3 election official canvass. Carried 4-0.

For the office of Farmers Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #1 there were sixty-three thousand, one hundred and fifty-two (63,152) ballots cast as follows:

Gary Walters received Sixty-three thousand, one hundred, fifty-two (63,152) votes

Scattered write-ins received Zero (0) votes

We therefore declare Gary Walters duly elected to the office of Farmers Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #1 for a term of three years (2022, 2023, 2024).

For the office of Garretson Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #1 there were twenty-six thousand, seventy-eight point eight (26,078.8) ballots cast as follows:

Charles Widman received Twenty-six thousand, seventy eight point eight (26,078.8) votes

Scattered write-ins received Zero (0) votes

We therefore declare Charles Widman duly elected to the office of Garretson Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #1 for a term of three years (2022, 2023, 2024).

For the office of Garretson Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #3 there were twenty-four thousand, seven hundred, sixty-seven (24,767) ballots cast as follows:

Lee Haveman received Twenty-four thousand, seven hundred, sixty-seven (24,767) votes

Scattered write-ins received Zero (0) votes

We therefore declare Lee Haveman duly elected to the office of Garretson Drainage District Trustee for Sub-District #3 for a term of one year (2022). Copy filed.

No action was taken to approve the Memorandum of Understanding with the Woodbury County Conservation Department. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to set the date and time for 3 public hearings for the proposed Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment for Tuesday, 02/08/22 at 4:05 p.m., Tuesday, 02/15/22 at 4:37 p.m., and Tuesday, 02/22/22 at 4:35 p.m. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to receive the WCICC budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to defer action to receive the County Supervisors Medical Examiner budget as submitted. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Wright second by Radig to receive the Secondary Roads Roadside Management budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Secondary Roads budget reducing the minimum levy by $140,000. Carried 4-0

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to receive the County Supervisors Hard Rock Gaming Fees: Woodbury County Senior Meal Program budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to receive the County Supervisors Hard Rock Gaming Fees: Siouxland Regional Transit System budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to defer action on the County Supervisors Hard Rock Gaming Fees: NEW — Centers Against Abuse & Sexual Assault budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the County Supervisors Infrastructure/Economic Development: IJR Study budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to receive the County Supervisors Infrastructure/Economic Development: Event Center budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the County Supervisors Infrastructure/Economic Development: Siouxland Initiative budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the County Supervisors Infrastructure/Economic Development: Woodbury County Fair budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Mark and Mary Thompson addressed the board regarding the Woodbury County Fair budget.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the County Supervisors Infrastructure/Economic Development: CAT Grant/Riverfront budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the County Supervisors Infrastructure/Economic Development: SIMPCO Improvement Regional Housing budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the County Supervisors Infrastructure/Economic Development: SIMPCO Membership budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the County Supervisors Infrastructure/Economic Development: Western Iowa Tourism budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the County Supervisors Infrastructure/Economic Development: Iowaís West Coast budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Debt Service Fund budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Veteran Affairs Administration budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Veteran Affairs IDVA Grant budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Veteran Affairs Assistance budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Wright second by Radig to receive the Juvenile Detention Facility budget increasing expenses by $1,000.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to receive the Juvenile Detention Federal Food Program budget increasing revenue by $3,000. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Community/Economic Development budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to receive the Emergency Management budget as submitted and reduce the EMS budget by $4,000.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the District Health budget reducing the allotment by $360,000. Carried 4-0.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until February 1, 2022.

Meeting sign in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 10, 2022