Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — January 25, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 01/25/2022 – 01/25/2022

ABM Parking Service 104531 Attorney Parking 270.00

Accurate Controls 104665 Technical Support 145.00

Amazon Capital Service Chainsaw sharpener/DPN 329.99

American Planning 105524 Priestley 04/01/22 50.00

Americana Printing 500222 Hats for park staff 360.00

Authentic Forensics Dwight Evans Trial FEC 6,000.00

Baker, Michael P PHD 16850 Professional Services 230.00

Barry Motor Co. 19400 Filters #93 277.73

Bauerly, Cristi G. Testimony 67.50

Bomgaars 27646 Oil, Batteries, & Shop 671.08

Cardis Mfg. Co. 41396 9105 – Repair fence 1,277.00

Cedar Rapids Tire 500777 Tire chain hooks 348.50

Centurylink 103380 Shop Telephone 305.70

Chesterman CO 321643 Office Water 88.65

CJ Cooper & Associa 105574 Pre-employment Lab/MRO 35.00

Coffee King Inc. Coffee 87.30

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial suppl 1,036.65

Control Systems Spec. 55532 Correctionville Shed 281.00

Cornhusker Int. Truck 437 Parts #34 193.06

Costar Realty Information 105575 CoStar 116.30

Country Tire And Serv 104222 Tire Repair #322 86.70

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 4,914.72

Dixon Constr Co 68900 L-B(O102)—73-97 232,464.70

Eakes Office Solution 105329 Janitorial Supplies 259.00

Echo Group 101509 9108 – Digital meter 442.55

Election Systems 101922 ES & S Maint Contract 47,465.00

Electronic Engineer 75647 Radio and Related 147.77

Equature 103975 Recorder hardware/soft 154,486.25

Esteves***, Jill R 188893 Professional Regulation.. 185.00

FiberComm 99390 Phone Service 659.72

Finish Line Fuels 500727 Gasoline – Moville 2,324.85

Fox***, Jacklyn 103858 Professional Regulation.. 261.50

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 Garbage Service 286.90

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Lexmark printers 401.38

Governor’s Office 500780 Overage on Byrne Grant 306.32

Heidman Law Firm, PLC 105425 General Matters 280.00

Herbold, Dustin ER-CO97(145)–58-97 1,005.25

Hoffman, Rheane Hearing 158.00

Independent Technology 500200 Propane Monitor Fee 40.00

Inland Truck Parts 117762 PTO cable-Bucket truck 24.99

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 5,856.67

Insight Resources 500778 MHMH017093 87.00

Interstate Battery 133771 9108 – Batteries for e 337.85

Iowa Law Enforcement 118798 Civil Service Promotion 175.00

Iowa Office of State Lawrence Canady Trial 3,337.50

Iowa Workforce Deve 99768 2021 4th Quarter Unemploy 407.22

ISAC Iowa State Ass 213063 2022 ISAC Spring Confer 760.00

ISSDA 127302 School 150.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Filters & Parts #933 743.65

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 397.65

Jacobs Electric 122161 Pierson Shed 295.46

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnson, Jami L 173039 Depositions 463.60

Johnston Autostores 99294 Batteries #104 127.78

Johnstone Supply (S 105825) 9103 – Filters 351.74

Kusler***, Benjamin 88353 Clothing Allowance 172.19

L G Everist Inc 281374 Crushed quartzite 244 10,131.61

Lambert***, Brett P 98896 Clothing Allowance 230.00

Loffler Companies Metering Contract – BO 1,524.50

LP Gill, Inc 103452 3rd QTR FY22 Landfill 55,820.85

Lyle’s Auto Salvage Parts 10.00

Mahon, Marcia L 250327 Deposition 253.75

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Con 1,814.26

Mailing Services 102551 MAILING ASSESSMENT ROL 500.00

Matheson-Linweld 103164 Welding Supplies 641.26

Menards 199721 910X – Plumbing supplies 205.12

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 Weekly Physicals 180.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Electric service-12/13.. 3,636.91

Midwest Wheel 161205 Parts #207 482.77

Morningside Plumbing 500561 9109 Clear main sewer 110.00

Moville Record 167400 Legal Publications 2,261.42

Murphy Tractor 99032 Filters & Oil #212, #2 4,201.26

New Cooperative Inc 104730 Diesel & Propane 31,834.61

Nextlink 500349 Internet service 01/16 269.93

Northwest Environment 99508 Lec Clean up 317.00

Office Elements 100254 Paper, Envelopes, Clip 544.37

O’Halloran International 101640 Parts #933 15.42

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 720.44

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Parts #20 7.04

P & W Garage 100123 Tire Repair #412, #417 250.00

Piet, Koene MHMH017093.. 87.00

Pinnacle Performance 105288 Tire Repairs – 3rd Dis 427.50

Pioneer Auto 99925 Vehicle Repairs 3,619.92

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tires & Tubes 156.00

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 9102 – Clear main line 240.00

Rueter & Zenor Co 105806 Filters & OIl #524 260.58

S & S Equipment Inc 100686 Solvents/Cleaners 143.95

Security National Bank 208797 Gleiser 3,795.50

Sergeant Bluff Advocate 100648 Legal Publications 2,112.04

Sioux City Journal Notice 166.99

Sioux City Journal 102790 Legal Publications 1,943.77

Sioux City Treas (4 213400) Annual GIS FY2022 – WC 43,407.41

Sioux City Truck 246198 Parts #934 12.74

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Keys 112.70

Siouxland Mental Health Mildred Anderson Estate 6,522.56

Smiths Detection Inc. 104305 Maint Contracts 4,257.00

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Soil conditioner rental 90.00

Sparklight 952 Cable TV 181.39

Steffen Truck Equip 105183 Parts #501 158.29

Steig***, Craig 105096 9102 – Mileage 9.36

Stephens-Peck Inc 101938 Anthon Little Courthouse 100.00

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 9,156.85

The Boulder Company 500737 Sign Bolts 78.99

Thermo King Christensen 279169 Anti-freeze 4.34

Thomas, Tracy Ann 500255 Carlos Morales FECR110 5,677.12

Thomson West 99678 Legal Research 2,437.36

Transource 105522 Filters & Oil #420 719.64

Travelers Insurance 13 Justin Wright Bond Ren 175.00

United Healthcare 102482 Reitree Supplement 575.00

Venable-Ridley***, 104336 Professional Regulation.. 185.00

Verizon Wireless 98927 phone charges: Verizon 7,353.89

Vermeer Sales & Service 239615 Filters-McCormick trac 172.77

Wall of Fame 102557 Staff Uniforms 35.90

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Month End December 247,487.20

Widman***, Joshua 103067 Professional Regulation.. 185.00

Williges LLC 102485 Annual parking rent 700.00

Wilson, Lisa M 1618 Civil Service Commission 412.50

Woodbury Cnty Audit Annual GIS Expense FY2 22,728.72

Woodbury Cnty Self 240464 Self Liability Allocation 840,000.00

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 104770 Copy Paper 90.00

Ziegler Inc. Oil #517 194.03

———————————————-

Grand Total: 1,794,420

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 10, 2022