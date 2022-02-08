Wyatt John Hoy, age 20, of Shellsburg, Iowa, (formerly of Anthon, Iowa) passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2022, at the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 14, 2022, at the United Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa. Lay minister Shirley Nelson will officiate. Committal Services will take place at a later date in the Oak Hill Cemetery of Anthon, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, February 13, 2022, at the United Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.