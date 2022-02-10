Page 9 — Goodwin Milestones, Honor Rolls & More By Editor | February 10, 2022 | 0 McKenzie Goodwin recently celebrated two huge milestones during her senior of basketball. See that story, plus Honor Rolls from K-P and WC and “Students of the Month” from L-B, on page 9 of The Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Post-Season Tickets Are Online Only February 10, 2022 | No Comments » Page 7 — L-B FFA Attends Legislative Symposium February 10, 2022 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Bacon Bourbon Brownies February 10, 2022 | No Comments »