Page 7 — L-B FFA Attends Legislative Symposium By Editor | February 10, 2022 | 0 Lawton-Bronson FFA members attended the 37th annual Legislative Symposium on February 1. Read FFA reporter Miley Vermilyea’s story on page 7 of The Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Post-Season Tickets Are Online Only February 10, 2022 | No Comments » Page 9 — Goodwin Milestones, Honor Rolls & More February 10, 2022 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Bacon Bourbon Brownies February 10, 2022 | No Comments »