Irene Sauer

Irene M. Sauer, age 82, of Moville, passed away on Monday, February 07, 2022 at the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center of Sioux City.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville with Rev. Harold E. Werley officiating. Burial will be held at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements.

Irene was born on January 2, 1940 in Harlan, IA and grew up in the farming community area of Kirkman and Tennant, IA. She attended beauty school before choosing to raise her family. Irene enjoyed reading, sewing, being outdoors, walking, bike riding, gardening and especially walking her dogs. She also enjoyed the time she was able to spend with her friends and neighbors.

Survivors include her two children, Roger Haddock of Salix, IA and Julie Perez of Moville, IA and fiancé Brad Archambault of Le Mars, IA; grandchildren, Shelby Perez of Moville, IA and Fiancé Jeremy Bennett of Sioux City, IA, and Tyler Perez and fiancé Payton Reiter of Clarion, IA.

She was proceeded in death by her parents Orsemus Smith and Grace (Oakes) Ash and brother Raymond Smith.

