Kenneth Schumann

Kenneth W. Schumann, age 87, of Correctionville, passed away on Saturday, February 05, 2022 at the Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 1:30 PM at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church of Holstein with the Pastor Bob Lewis officiating. Burial will be at the Holstein Cemetery of Holstein with military rites conducted by the American Legion Dessel-Schmidt Post #225 of Holstein. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein is in charge of the arrangements.

Kenneth Wayne Schumann was born May 6, 1934 to William and Hazel (Crawford) Schumann at the Battle Creek, Iowa hospital, a few minutes before his twin sister, Kathryn. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. He attended country school in Maple Township, Section 3, through 8th grade. He attended high school in Battle Creek, graduating in 1952.

He entered the U.S. Army on October 19, 1954, taking his basic training in Fort Bliss, Texas with continued training in Fort Ord, California. March 17, 1955 he shipped out of New York Harbor for Germany and France where he was stationed for 18 months and was discharged in September of 1956 from Sheridan, Illinois.

On February 24, 1957 he was united in marriage to LaVonne Miller at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Holstein, Iowa where he became a member. He served as a deacon and on several other committees. Their married life was spent on a farm near Correctionville. To this union four children were born: Randy, Jolene, Brad and Traci.

LaVonne passed away in January of 2018, one month before their 61st anniversary.

Living on a farm was his joy, as well as raising his family. Later he enjoyed his work at Holstein Manufacturing until a stroke changed his life.

He enjoyed his life on the farm, watching his family grow and playing cards with friends. There was only one name of tractor for Kenny, his Farmall, red and white. There was one tractor he was particularly proud of, his 460. He had it repainted, then proudly drove it in parades and on tractor rides. That was Kenny’s toy as well as his children’s. That tractor stayed with the family to carry on the tradition and make new memories.

Those left to cherish his memories are his two sons, Randy of Rushville, MO and Brad of Chaska, MN; two daughters, Jolene (Clint) Bremer of Galva, IA and Traci (Kevin) Cronin of Ida Grove, IA; grandchildren, Jessica (Joe) Keough of Thompson, IA, Jennifer (Skyler) Leonard of Correctionville, IA, Tristan Bengford (special friend, Dakota) of Ida Grove, IA and Trinity Bengford of Ida Grove; great-grandchildren, Shelby and Shayla Keough, Mckenleigh Hannel, Stella and Kaeden Leonard, Axel and Greyson Bengford and a great-granddaughter coming soon. He is also survived by his twin sister Kathryn Carroll of Denver, CO and sister-in-law, Marlene Schumann of Battle Creek, IA.

Kenny is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of nearly 61 years in January of 2018, LaVonne; an infant child and younger brother Raymond.

