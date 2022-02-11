Rep. Tom Jeneary — 2022 Legislative Session, Week 4

Another busy week has concluded here at the statehouse. We are continuing to work hard to defend and promote the liberty of the people Iowa.

I have an update on the eminent domain bill that I have introduced along with a Senator Jeff Taylor. The companion bill is currently in the Senate, and it will help the farmers in our community from having their land taken from them without their consent. The exact language of the legislation can be found in Senate File 2160.

We are hoping to schedule a subcommittee on this bill next week. More on this as things continue to develop.

We are facing a workforce shortage in our state, and that is on full display in our schools. Unfortunately, schools across the state of Iowa are being pushed to their limit and are struggling to maintain resources and personnel.

We have heard from school districts that teachers are stretched thin, substitute teachers are becoming hard to find, and bus drivers along with other support staff have become increasingly difficult to retain.

There’s no one solution that will fix a problem with many unique complexities, so House Republicans are attacking it from multiple angles. Thankfully, there are some good ideas that are being proposed to help solve this problem.

In addition to increasing Supplement State Aid (SSA), which would increase funding per student. There are also other important pieces of legislation being introduced. Two bills are being introduced that we believe can help solve this problem. HSB 632 and its companion bill HF 2085 will aid people who are looking to make a career change.

This will bring people with real life experience into our class rooms to help our students not only obtain an incredible education, but also provide them with mentors who have real world experience and connections to different fields.

I had the privilege this week to visit with the Le Mars school board who came down to visit. We were able to discuss solutions and continue to promote our schools in District 5. We also were visited by FFA students from L-B and MMCRU. These students represent the future of the state of Iowa. This makes it so much more important to continue these efforts to promote Iowa students.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Rep. Tom Jeneary represents District 5 in Iowa’s House of Representatives. Reach him at Tom.Jeneary@legis.iowa.gov