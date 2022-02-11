Rep. Tom Jeneary Announces Town Halls

|I am excited to come and visit my fellow constituents and hear some of your comments, questions, and concerns. I have scheduled townhalls in Le Mars, Akron, Kingsley, Pierson, Moville, Correctionville, Hinton, and Merrill.
I am excited to connect with my constituents in Moville and Correctionville! I will be there on February 12. I will be in Correctionville at 10am at City Hall. Then I will be in Moville at 12pm at City Hall.
On February 19 I will be meeting with the people of Kingsley and Pierson. I will be at the Kingsley Community Center (207 E 1st) at 10 a.m. We will be at Pierson at 12 p.m. at the Community Building (514 2nd St.)
Last, but certainly not least, I will be spending some quality time with my constituents in Hinton and Merrill on March 12.
I look forward to hearing how I can best represent you.
As always please feel free to reach out with any comments and concerns.