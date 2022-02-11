Rep. Tom Jeneary Announces Town Halls

I am excited to connect with my constituents in Moville and Correctionville! I will be there on February 12. I will be in Correctionville at 10am at City Hall. Then I will be in Moville at 12pm at City Hall.

On February 19 I will be meeting with the people of Kingsley and Pierson. I will be at the Kingsley Community Center (207 E 1st) at 10 a.m. We will be at Pierson at 12 p.m. at the Community Building (514 2nd St.)

Last, but certainly not least, I will be spending some quality time with my constituents in Hinton and Merrill on March 12.

I look forward to hearing how I can best represent you.

As always please feel free to reach out with any comments and concerns.