Robert “Bob” Logan

Robert “Bob” L. Logan, age 88, of Moville, passed away on Sunday, February 06, 2022 at his home of Moville.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Moville with Rev. Harold E. Werley officiating. Burial will be held at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville with a Masonic service at 7:00 p.m. by the Masonic Trial Lodge #532 of Moville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Croix Hospice, Masonic Trial Lodge #532 of Moville, United Methodist Church of Moville and Abu Bekr Transportation Fund.

Robert Leslie Logan was born August 10, 1933 to Charles W. and Helen (McElrath) Logan at the Methodist Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. Bob was a graduate of Moville High School.

After graduating, Bob attended Iowa State College where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity and earned the Gold Owl recognition for being a 50-year member. He was a loyal donor and became an Iowa State University Order of the Knoll member along with being an avid Cyclone fan.

Bob was united in marriage to Carol Ann Utesch on February 12, 1956 at the Federated Church of Moville. To this union four children were born. Bob and Carol made their home in Moville and were lifelong residents and active in the community.

Bob was a farmer in addition to being a developer of RL Logan Construction Company and the owner of Moville Lumber and Ready Mix. He was a member of the National Home Builders Association and the Home Builders Association of Iowa. He earned the Quad-States Conservation Award for his soil and water conservation efforts.

Bob was an Eagle Scout and Boy Scout leader. He was member of the Masonic Trial Lodge #532 of Moville and a 50-year member of the Grand Lodge of Iowa. Bob was a 33 degree Mason of the Scottish Rite, and member of the Royal Order of Jesters.

Bob was active in Abu Bekr Shriners where he was the Past Potentate in 2000 and was involved in the Abu Bekr Temple units of the White Horse Mounted Patrol, Wrecking Crew and Rat Patrol.

Bob was a member of the Moville Jaycees and the Moville Chamber of Commerce. He took pride in his contributions and had a great love for fellowship with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Logan of Moville, IA; children, Sherri (Mark) Sherod of Sioux City, IA, Robert Scott (Lori) Logan of Greeley, CO, Bruce (Kate) Logan of Steamboat Springs, CO, and daughter, Susan (Walter) Gallant of Houston, TX; grandchildren, William Koch, Logan Koch, Walter Joseph Gallant, Nickolas Logan, Elizabeth Gallant, Jordain Hansen and Makenzie Skarphol; great-grandchildren, Marlee Hansen and Caleb Sapp.

He is also survived by a brother, Howard Logan; sister Helen (E.E.) Maxwell and brother-in-law, Jim (Mary) Utesch.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Charles; sister, Dorothy and brother, Charles; parents-in-law, Harry and Esther Utesch; sisters-in-law Faith Utesch and IJ Logan and brother-in-law, Robert Schenk.