Wyatt John Hoy, age 20, of Shellsburg, Iowa, (formerly of Anthon, Iowa) passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 14, 2022, at the United Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa. Lay minister Shirley Nelson will officiate. Committal Services will take place at a later date in the Oak Hill Cemetery of Anthon, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, February 13, 2022, at the United Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Wyatt John Hoy was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on January 18, 2002. He grew up on the family farm northwest of Anthon, Iowa, where he learned how to care for the land and livestock. Growing up, Wyatt was actively involved in wrestling, football, 4-H, and enjoyed participating on 4-H livestock judging team.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa, where in his younger years he attended Sunday school. Wyatt was fond of electronics and technology. He enjoyed improving and rebuilding electronics which lead into a passion for online gaming. Wyatt enjoyed the challenge and camaraderie that came with gaming with his online community.

He is survived by his parents Tim and Jennifer (Schram) Hoy of Anthon, IA; siblings: Tyler (Morgan) Hoy of Bancroft, IA, Judd Hoy of Quimby, IA, Emily Hoy Kingsley, IA, Allison (Cody) Randall of Anthon, IA, Kaycee Hoy of Omaha, NE, Hannah Hoy, Reata Hoy of Omaha, NE, and William Hoy of Anthon, IA; maternal grandparents Lyle and Sally Schram of Anthon, IA; paternal grandparents Don and Mary Hoy of Kansas City, KS; and several loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.