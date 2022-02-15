Cusing City Council — February 1, 2022

Cushing City Council Minutes

February 1, 2022

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, Mary Tyler, Jesse VanHouten.

Absent: Alex Rabbass

Also present: Gary Merkel

Motion by Joy, seconded by VanHouten to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) January 4, 2022 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits

Motion passed 4/0.

Claims

AT&T Firemen Cell 71.93

Bainbridge Pay Request #3 Lift Station 91,319.60

Chuck Knoben City Truck Repair 300.38

Clerk Books Annual Support Fee 150.00

Don’s Pest Control Fire Dept Treatment 48.00

Dorsey and Whitney Lift Station Loan Support 3967.00

Elaine Droegmiller Library Desk 952.29

Library Supplies 71.26

Feld Fire Fire Parts 3.56

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 351.90

Gary Merkel Mileage 30.24

Gill Hauling Recycling Service 1133.00

Iowa Library Association 2022 Membership 25.00

Iowa One Call Locate Services .90

ISG Operator Services/Lift Station 16,286.26

Joy Auto Supply Truck Parts 189.22

MCI Telephone 30.40

New Coop Fire Dept Fuel 62.05

One Source Envelopes/Etc. 112.13

Our Iowa Magazine Subscription 34.98

Petersen Oil Fuel 640.50

PFM Financial Advisors Loan Management 4000.00

PCC Ambulance Billing 370.92

Tammy Porter Library Goody Bags 93.78

NW REC Standpipe Electricity 129.52

Sanitary Services Garbage 4061.25

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 56.14

Sioux Valley Auto Tire Repairs 58.73

Stevenson Hardware Maintenance Supplies 36.90

Terry Clarkson Burial 600.00

The Record Publishing 113.27

Thompson Law Office Legal Fees 385.00

USA Bluebook Parts 145.87

USPS Postage 116.00

Western Iowa Equipment Repairs 6.23

Revenues by Fund:

General 5713.49

Library 75.00

Road Use 1836.50

Water Fund 3171.84

Sewer Fund 110,793.92

Solid Waste Fund 1885.25

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 123,476.00

Sheriff’s Report. Report given.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Council discussed getting the generator hooked up in the city shed. Motion made by Tyler to have Jacobs Electric hook up generator, with fire department paying for half. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion carried 4/0.

E911/Landfill Board. Report given. New representative will be Joel Tyler.

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Committee & Appointments.

Motion made by VanHouten to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business

General Business

• Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on approving the maximum tax levy for FY22-23 at 6:45 p.m. No written or verbal comments were made, a motion was made by Joy to close public hearing. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 4/0. Mayor closed public hearing at 6:47 p.m.

• Ambulance Savings Transfer. After reviewing figures and a discussion, a motion was made by Wittrock to not move any money from general fund into ambulance savings, seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 4/0.

• Christmas Decorations. Motion made by Wittrock to order 12 ornaments for light poles, seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 4/0.

• Cemetery Expansion. Council would like more information from Carstens for next meeting.

Resolutions

Resolution 2022:02: Motion by Joy to approve the max tax levy for FY22-23, seconded by VanHouten. Motion carried 4/0.

Resolution 2022:03: Motion by VanHouten to approve FY22-23 Wages and Mileage, seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 4/0.

Resolution 2022:04: Motion by VanHouten to set the public hearing for March 2, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. to approve budget FY22-23. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 4/0.

Ordinances

Citizen Concerns

Council reviewed a few notes from residents.

Next regular meeting has been set for Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by VanHouten to adjourn at 7:24 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 17, 2022