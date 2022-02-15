Kingsley City Council Minutes — February 7, 2022

Kingsley City Council

February 7, 2022

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on February 7, 2022. Present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Beelner, Jasperson and Mathers. Rolling and Bohle were absent.

Agenda was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried.

Maximum Levy Hearing was opened at 7:00 p.m. on motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried. There were no written or oral objections received. Motion by Beelner to approve the Maximum Levy at $10.96890 per $1000 of valuation (not including debt service levy). Roll call vote: Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried. Hearing was closed at 7:05 p.m. on motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the January 3 and January 17, 2022 meetings were approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Mike Menno discussed his water pressure. Steve will talk to Tom Grafft at ISG for information and will report back at Feb. 21 meeting.

Maintenance Report: Jantz reported that broken water main on Page Drive is repaired. Street patching is being done.

Treasurer’s Report was approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye. Motion carried.

Police report: Security camera for evidence room will be discussed at the February 21st meeting. Officer Dunn will be working 50 hour weeks and part-time officers will now be offered $20.00/hour on motion by Beelner, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried.

Fire report: Assistant Chief Cody Klaschen reported there were six calls in January and two assists with Moville. Brandon Sitzmann is now the Fire Chief. It will be May/June for new truck.

List of bills was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner, all ayes, motion carried.

A-Ox, Amb oxygen/1 year lease 106.95

Adobe, subscription 15.89

Beelner Service, Lift station work 504.90

Bobbi Hirschman, Amb runs 140.00

Bohle Const., snow removal/mulch work 2,357.50

Bottjen Impl, lift station pipe 23.98

Brandon Sitzmann, Assist Fire Chief 2021 300.00

Burke Engineering, Simplex hardware/S fire door 488.09

Clarks Hardware, supplies Dec. 189.17

Deb Jantz, ins reimb 205.20

Doug Koch, cleaning 175.00

Eakes, supplies 83.12

Elliott Bottjen, Fire Chief 2021 500.00

FirstNet police phone bills 182.12

Flewelling Earthmoving, demolish 23 W 2nd bldg 34,366.00

Foundation Analytical Lab, testing 1,008.00

Fremont Tire, loader tire repairs/parts 166.92

Frontier, phone bill 135.45

GIS Benefits, life/disab ins Jan 54.72

Glen Sadler, reimb meal/mileage 53.20

Hach, water chemicals 215.02

Hawkins, chemicals 844.24

Iowa DNR, WW2 test – Sadler 30.00

Iowa One Call, locates 39.90

Ipers, Ipers 3,022.44

IRS, Fed/Fica 5,328.50

Jack’s Uniforms, 2 pair pants (Dunn) 166.90

JJSS, jet lagoon 800.00

JM Construction, tree removal 323 Barre 600.00

Julie Culler, 2nd Half Insur. deductible 2,000.00

Kingsley Drug, Amb supplies 288.96

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 226.46

Kingsley Vol Amb, Jan. runs 850.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

Kirkwood, Water Treatment 2 class 130.00

KMK Apparel, Pol business cards 32.00

Kuchel Plbg, repair boiler maint building 60.00

Lammers, parts/repair 69.67

MidAmerican Energy, Dec/Jan utilities 6,744.06

PCC, ambulance billing Nov & Dec 896.66

Plymouth Co. Auditor, election expenses 834.27

Plymouth Co. Landfill, Jan tonnage 8,154.82

Presto-X, pest control 112.00

Quill, police comp. monitor 169.99

Rick Bohle, expenses Jan/mileage 126.88

Rolling Oil, antifreeze/service 221.28

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental/4th Qtr 2021 22,767.50

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone/Med Dec-Apr 908.90

The Record, publications 392.72

Thompson Law Office, Oct-Dec 3,390.00

Treasurer of State, sewer sales tax 408.00

Treasurer of State, State WH 828.00

Treasurer of State, WET sales tax 2,074.00

United Healthcare, health ins. 7,534.08

US Postal Service, stamped envelopes 357.40

USA BlueBook, water supplies 789.42

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 199.30

Western IA Telecom Solutions, computer work 317.60

WEX, gas 755.09

Wiatel, phone/internet 537.91

Woodbury Co EMS, assist chgs 200.00

KPTH, advertising Jan 2,460.00

Simpco, TIF Housing assistance 8,700.00

Amazon, Lib books/supplies 732.12

Demco, Lib supplies 211.44

Faronics, Deep Freeze maint. 95.00

Baker & Taylor, books/movies 924.95

Quill, ofc supplies 88.43

Bekins, extinguisher service 760.10

MidAmerican, utilities 2,093.55

Total 130,695.77

Library Special Expenses:

Cengage, Library books 191.76

Fire Dept. Special Expenses:

JoEtte Hiemstra, CPR Classes 12.00

Hometown Pantry, steak & chicken 495.26

Fire Service Training Bureau, certification fees 200.00

Feld Fire, supplies 3,483.46

Bottjen Implement, batteries, chargers, supl 603.90

Builders Sharpening, parts 1788.52

Jacob Hagan, reimb batteries 182.56

Expenses by Fund: General, 38,308.77; Road Use, 9,421.39; Employee Benefits, 8,394.36; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 0.00; Lib Special, 0.00; Fire Dept. Special, 7,367.20; Amb. Special, 5.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Water, 23,900.99; Sewer, 4,507.85; Solid Waste, 31,195.19. Total: 123,100.75. Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 51,866.03; Operating Grants, 26,434.51; General, 40,199.01; Transfer In, 0.00. Total: 118,499.55.

Two bids for garage doors for community building. Days Door, $24,929.00 Overhead Door, $21,833.00. Days Door bid included more heavy duty automatic openers. Motion by Jasperson, second by Kremer to accept Day’s Door bid. All voted aye, motion carried.

Ordinance #264 (Building code for accessory building height and sidewalls) second reading was introduced by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote, Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried. Approve second reading on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote, Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried.

Water improvements financing. ½ GO Bonds, ½ Revenue Bonds. Tracy Siebolt, Iowa Finance Authority has some info for water grants. Test well will be drilled in April.

Motion by Beelner, seconded by Kremer to reappoint Vicki Sitzmann as City Clerk and Chad Thompson as City Attorney Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Council committees and Mayor Pro-Tem (Keith Bohle) were appointed on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Beelner, seconded by Kremer to appoint Councilman Bohle to the NW Iowa Housing Authority, all voted aye, motion carried.

Letter of opposition to the Iowa Utilities Board, concerning the carbon pipeline was approved to be sent on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Amendment was made to the City Hazardous Mitigation Plan to include using the Community Building as a warming shelter during natural disasters or emergencies. Motion to approve by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner to approve a cigarette permit for Kimmes Kingsley Country Store #16, all voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner to approve a Class E Liquor License for Kimmes Kingsley Country Store #16, all voted aye, motion carried.

Adjourn on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

