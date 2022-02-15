Moville City Council — February 2, 2022

Moville City Council

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: John Parks, Bret Hayworth, and Tom Conolly are present. Joel Robinson and Paul Malm are absent. Parks motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries.

Conolly motioned to approve minutes from the meetings on December 21st and January 19th, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the Utility Billing trial balance for January, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries.

No permits to review. No speakers during Open Forum. Guests include Chad Thompson, Mike Weaver, Edgar Rodriguez, Jerry Sailer, Blake Stubbs, Jeff Petersen, James Loomis and family, and Chris Howrey.

During Open Forum, James Loomis introduced himself and let the council know he is running for Woodbury County Attorney. He is currently an Assistant Woodbury County Attorney and requests support in the election.

Fire Chief Jerry Sailer gave an update on the department. A generator to ensure the Fire Station would have full back up capabilities if power would go out would cost around $18,500. He requests council consider the purchase of this generator as soon as possible in case of further outages.

Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. He informed the council that part-time employee Cain Junkman is in the process of having his dog trained to be used for Police investigations as a sniffing dog (as opposed to a biting dog) and asks the council to consider our use of those services. The cost of the insurance to add the dog would be around $350 a year and Junkman incurs all other costs. The council gave Rodriguez encouragement to move forward with the project.

Council reviewed the bid proposals from United Bank of Iowa and Security National Bank for the Fire Truck Loan. Council considers Resolution 2022-11 directing the acceptance of a proposal to purchase $450,000 in General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, series 2022. Hayworth motions acceptance of Resolution 2022-11 and consequent bid proposal of the 10-year note from Security National Bank. Parks seconds the motion. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers the possible sale of the Fire Department Pumper and Grass Trucks. The Grass rig is owned by the Fire Association. Parks motions to set the Public Hearing on the possible sale of the Pumper Truck to February 16, 2022 at 5:30 pm seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Resolution 2022-12 transferring $46,560 from Sewer budget line 610-815-4500 to Lift Station Upgrade 612-910-4830 per recommendation of the Auditor. Hayworth motions to approve this Resolution, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Ordinance 2022-1 allowing the Mayor reimbursement for attendance of mandatory meeting at $50 per meeting. Conolly motions to approve the First Reading of the Ordinance, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed ordinance 4.17.12 and Chapter 51 of Code regarding junk and junk vehicles. Council would like everyone to be compliant with the Ordinance and code by having vehicles parked on hard surfaces (as opposed to side yards, front or back yards). There was discussion regarding how to notify residents of their obligations and potential timeframe for residents to become compliant. Council did not sign up for

Committees due to the absence of two members. Chad Thompson leaves at around 6:30 pm.

Council reviewed the 2022-23 Budget for all departments. No action taken.

With no further business Conolly motions to adjourn at around 7:00 pm and Parks seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 17, 2022