Moville City Council Minutes — January 24, 2022

Moville City Council

Budget Meeting

Monday, January 24, 2022

Mayor Pro-Tem Tom Conolly called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: John Parks, Tom Conolly and Bret Hayworth are present. Mayor Jim Fisher and council members Paul Malm and Joel Robinson are absent. Parks motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Mike Weaver and Stee Maxwell.

During Open Forum Stee Maxwell discussed upcoming projects and goals for MCDAI and asked for the City’s support through budget appropriations.

Council reviews 2021-2022 Department Budgets for MCDAI, Parks, Pool, Water, Wastewater, Streets / Road Use, Community Center. No action taken. No action taken on finalizing budget or Max Levy Hearing. Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed.

With no further business Parks motioned to adjourn around 7:20 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Tom Conolly, Mayor Pro-Tem

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 17, 2022