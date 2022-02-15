Moville City Council Minutes — January 26, 2022

Moville City Council

Budget Meeting

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: John Parks, Tom Conolly and Bret Hayworth are present. Paul Malm and Joel Robinson are absent. Parks motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Mike Weaver and Edgar Rodriguez. No speakers during Open Forum.

Council reviews 2021-2022 Budgets for all departments. At around 6:25 pm Robinson joins via Zoom video call.

Council considers Resolution 2022-7 setting the public hearing for Max Property Tax Dollars to certify for levy. Parks motions to approve Resolution 2022-7 setting the Public Hearing for Max Property Tax Dollars to certify for levy to February 16th, 2022 at 5:30pm. The proposed tax levy is 10.96979. Hayworth seconds. Roll Call vote: Conolly – Aye, Hayworth – Aye, Parks – Aye, Robinson – Aye. Motion carries.

No action taken on finalizing budget or setting budget hearing. Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed.

With no further business Parks motioned to adjourn around 6:42 pm and Hayworth seconded. All ayes, motion carries — meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 17, 2022