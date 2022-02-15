MVAO School Board Agenda — February 28, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITYSCHOOL BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, February 28, 2022

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

C. Presentation of Proposed School Calendar for 2022-2023 School Year

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Hiring/Contract Modifications

B. Purchase of Wrestling Mat

C. Appointment of School District Legal Counsel for FY 2022 and FY 2023

D. Approval of Spring 2022 Coaches

E. FFA Summer Trip

F. Spanish Club Trip

G. 2022-2023 School Year Calendar Approval

H. Set Fees for Summer Drivers’ Education 2022

I. Anthon Building Light Quotes and Tech Room Quote

J. Student Management System for 2022-2023

K. MOU for Regional Career Academy

L. Review and Approval of Board Policy 505.5

V. Discussion Items

A. Setting Date for Joint Board Meeting with Charter Oak-Ute

B. Mission and Vison Statement

C. High School Career and Technical Programming Opportunities

VI. Reports

A. Principals’ Reports

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Set Budget Hearing Meeting Dates in April

B. Budget Guarantee Resolution

C. Faculty Handbook, Support Staff, Bus Driver handbook, Student Handbook Changes

D. Shared Contracts with CO-U

VIII. Announcements

A. Next School Board Meeting – Monday, March 21, 2022– 7:00 PM – Mapleton

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in and exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 17, 2022