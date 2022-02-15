MVAO School Board Meeting — February 7, 2022

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

MVAO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING — NEGOTIATIONS

2/7/22 — 6:30 PM

BOARD ROOM, MAPLETON, IA

President Wimmer called the meeting to order at 6:30 PM.

Representatives from the MVAO Education Association, including Holly Phillips, Kathy Scholl, Molly Petersen, and Kim Handke shared their initial proposal, requesting 7% increase and several language items.

Representatives from the MVAO Community School District, including Dale Wimmer, Laurie Streck, Shona Klingensmith, and Jeff Thelander shared their initial proposal: a 1.22% increase and no language items.

Each item of both proposals were discussed. The committees will meet again tentatively on 2/17/22 at 6:30 PM.

President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:25 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 17, 2022