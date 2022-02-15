| logout
MVAO School Board Meeting — February 7, 2022
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto
MVAO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING — NEGOTIATIONS
2/7/22 — 6:30 PM
BOARD ROOM, MAPLETON, IA
President Wimmer called the meeting to order at 6:30 PM.
Representatives from the MVAO Education Association, including Holly Phillips, Kathy Scholl, Molly Petersen, and Kim Handke shared their initial proposal, requesting 7% increase and several language items.
Representatives from the MVAO Community School District, including Dale Wimmer, Laurie Streck, Shona Klingensmith, and Jeff Thelander shared their initial proposal: a 1.22% increase and no language items.
Each item of both proposals were discussed. The committees will meet again tentatively on 2/17/22 at 6:30 PM.
President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:25 PM.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 17, 2022