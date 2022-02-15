MVAO School Board Meeting — February 9, 2022
Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY
SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Time: 6:30 PM
Place: Board Room, MVAO Community School Central Office, 501 South 7th Street, Mapleton, Iowa
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 6:33 PM – all board members present.
II. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Hiring/Contract Modifications – Streck moved and Hamann seconded to approve the resignations of Sue Wessling, cook; Jesley Hanke, paraprofessional; Krista Hogstag, TAG teacher; and Taylor Jansen, MS Basketball coach (contingent upon finding a suitable replacement).
5 ayes. Motion carried.
B. SBRC Approval for SWVPP additional funding – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the following resolution: 5 ayes. Motion carried.
Resolved, as part of the district’s response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board of education authorizes the district’s administration to submit a request to the School Budget Review Committee for funding related to FY22 SWVPP increased enrollment in the amount of $54,202.50.
III. Adjourn – Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 6:36 PM. The board will continue to meet in and exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 17, 2022