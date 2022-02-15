MVAO School Board Meeting — February 9, 2022

Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY

SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Time: 6:30 PM

Place: Board Room, MVAO Community School Central Office, 501 South 7th Street, Mapleton, Iowa

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 6:33 PM – all board members present.

II. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Hiring/Contract Modifications – Streck moved and Hamann seconded to approve the resignations of Sue Wessling, cook; Jesley Hanke, paraprofessional; Krista Hogstag, TAG teacher; and Taylor Jansen, MS Basketball coach (contingent upon finding a suitable replacement).

5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. SBRC Approval for SWVPP additional funding – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the following resolution: 5 ayes. Motion carried.

Resolved, as part of the district’s response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board of education authorizes the district’s administration to submit a request to the School Budget Review Committee for funding related to FY22 SWVPP increased enrollment in the amount of $54,202.50.

III. Adjourn – Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 6:36 PM. The board will continue to meet in and exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 17, 2022