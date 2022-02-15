Pierson City Council Minutes/Bills & Wages

Pierson City Council

Wednesday, February 9

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Wednesday February 9, 2022. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM, council present: Bubke, Saxen, McQueen, and Krier.

Motion by McQueen, seconded by Bubke to open the public hearing on the Authorization of a Loan Agreement and the Issuance of Notes to Evidence the Obligation of the City Thereunder. The Mayor announced that this was the time and place for the public hearing and meeting on the matter of the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $350,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, in order to provide funds to pay the costs of the opening, widening, extending, grading, and draining of the right-of-way of streets, highways, avenues, alleys and public grounds; the construction, reconstruction, and repairing of any street improvements; the acquisition, installation, and repair of sidewalks, storm sewers, sanitary sewers, water service lines, street lighting, and traffic control devices; and the acquisition of any real estate needed for any of the foregoing purposes, for essential corporate purposes, and that notice of the proposed action by the Council to institute proceedings for the authorization of the Loan Agreement and the issuance of the Notes had been published as provided by Sections 384.24A and 384.25 of the Code of Iowa.

The mayor then asked the Clerk whether any written objections had been filed by any resident or property owner of the City to the issuance of the Notes. The Clerk advised the Mayor and the Council that no written objections had been filed. The mayor then called for oral objections to the issuance of the Notes and none were made. Whereupon, the Mayor declared the time for receiving oral and written objections to be closed. Motion by Bubke, seconded by McQueen to close the public hearing, all vote aye; motion carried.

The public hearing on the Max Tax Levy will be held on Feb 16th at 7PM

Motion to approve the consent agenda was made by Saxen, seconded by McQueen, all voted aye; motion carried. Items included minutes and financial statements from Jan, Claims and Disbursements thru Feb 9th.

Revenue by fund: General $41730.45, Road Use:$3043.97 Special Revenue $125.47 Proprietary $95915.44, Expense by fund: $25757.87 Road Use $2133.92 Special Revenue $2490.19, Proprietary $6705.07

The Sheriff report was given, they provided over 25 hours of directed patrol and responded to 5 calls for service.

Public Forum: James Loomis introduced himself as a candidate for county attorney, Jim Fischer addressed the council regarding a building inspector position. Christian Koch addressed the council regarding a house in town.

Appointments by council: Clerk: motion by Saxen, seconded by Bubke to retain Jeanette Beekman. Attorney: motion by Bubke, seconded by Krier to retain Chad Thompson. Official paper: motion by Saxen to appoint The Record, seconded by McQueen. All of the above votes were unanimous by all council present.

Mayor committee assignments: McQueen: Mayor Pro Temp, Cemetery, Nuisance Abatements Krier: Parks, Water, Sewer, Sistrunk: Streets, Water, Sewer, Employee Eval; Saxen: Parks, Cemetery; Bubke: Streets Employee Eval, Nuisance abatement

Council Member Saxen introduced the following Resolution entitled “RESOLUTION 2022-05 AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES, SERIES 2022, AND LEVYING A TAX FOR THE PAYMENT THEREOF”, and moved that the same be adopted. Council Member Bubke seconded the motion to adopt. The roll was called and the vote was; AYES: Saxen, Bubke, McQueen, Krier, ABSENT: Sistrunk

RESOLUTION 2022-06 — Council Member McQueen introduced and delivered to the Clerk the Resolution hereinafter set out entitled “RESOLUTION INSTITUTING PROCEEDINGS TO TAKE ADDITIONAL ACTION FOR THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $350,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES”, and moved the resolution be adopted. Council Member Bubke seconded the motion. The roll was called and the vote was, AYES: Bubke, Krier, McQueen, Saxen; Absent: Sistrunk

RESOLUTION 2022-07 REGARDING THE ASSESSMENTS OF UNPAID UTILITY CHARGES was approved upon a motion by McQueen, seconded by Saxen, all voted aye; motion carried.

Council reviewed the budget worksheet, Motion by Saxen, seconded by McQueen to set the public hearing for the budget for March 9th at 7PM all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Saxen, seconded by Krier to set the public hearing for the budget amendment for March 9th at 7PM, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion to set the city-wide clean up for May 5th.

Motion to adjourn made by Bubke, seconded by McQueen; all vote aye carried.

Jeanette Beekman,

City Clerk

Amazon supplies $339.57

Badger Meter cell fee $177.11

Clark’s Hardware supplies $71.45

Elan City radar signs $5,877.00

Feld Fire supplies $220.00

Foundation Analytical testing $60.25

Frontier phone $83.61

GEMT fees $11.67

IAMU dues $634.00

Iowa One Call locates $6.30

IPERS pension $908.88

Jay-Lan spray $383.16

Joy Auto supplies $19.77

LP Gill landfill fee $1,884.90

Mendards flooring $85.01

MidAmerican electric $1,432.76

New Coop fuel $323.60

PCC billing fees $641.68

REC electric $106.94

Sanitary Services garbage contract $7,068.75

Simmering Cory grant admin $5,280.00

The Record publishing $112.78

Triple C mosquito control $1,995.00

United Bank of Iowa box rent $55.00

United States Treasury withholding $1,282.04

Verizon internet $58.25

Wellmark Insurance $2,586.36

Western Insurance insurance $25.00

Woodbury Co. EMS assist $600.00

Wages 2021

Jeanette Beekman $38,280.49

Gordon Bubke $275.00

Alex Krier $325.00

Joel McQueen $300.00

Clayton Powell $34,997.62

Bonnie Saxen $325.00

Daniel Sistrink $275.00

Doyle Struve $650.00

