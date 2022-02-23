Anthon City Council Minutes/Wages & Bills — February 14, 2022

Anthon City Council

FEBRUARY 14, 2022

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on February 14, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barb Benson, Mona Kirchgatter, Jonathan Kuhlmann, Paul Lansink and Lisa Petersen. Also present: Amy Buck, Allyson Dirksen, Sgt Cleveringa, James Loomis, Matt Kalin, Matt Washburn, Jaime Huber, Andrew Paulsen, Jeff Allen, Tom Luckel, Bill Brasel, Katie Cloud Paulsen, Kurt Paulsen, Amy McFarland, Dawn Henderson, and Craig Handke.

AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kuhlmann, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 5-0.

POLICE REPORT: Sgt. Cleveringa was present with the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 39 hours and 4 minutes and responded to 2 calls for service and spent 1 hour at the school.

JAMES LOOMIS: Prosecutor for Woodbury County Attorney’s office, James Loomis, was present to introduce himself and his goals for his candidacy for County Attorney.

ELECTRIC: JEO Consulting, Matt Kalin was present to discuss the proposed Anthon 2022 Electrical System Improvements project. Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kirchgatter to move forward with an agreement between City of Anthon, Iowa and JEO Consulting Group, Inc. for professional services. Carried 5-0. Motion by Kuhlmann, seconded by Petersen to approve a proposed 3% electrical rate increase. Carried 5-0.

ELECTRIC: NIPCO Representatives, Matt Washburn, Jaime Huber and Andrew Paulsen were present to discuss the proposed upgraded facilities including a new tap line and switch for Anthon Municipal Utilities. City Attorney Dirksen is reviewing the proposed electric facilities construction and reimbursement agreement. No action was taken at this time.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Lansink, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from January 10, 2022 and January 24, 2022 meetings, financial reports as filed and building permit for Katie & Co. at 201 E. Main St. for storefront windows. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansink and Petersen; nays — none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kuhlmann, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 5-0.

LEGAL: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, to aid in finalizing Food Truck Ordinance for March meeting. Dirksen also presented she received the signed order for the property at 207 S. Cauley Ave.

207 S. CAULEY AVE: Tom Luckel was present to express interest in purchasing said property in order to remodel, refurbish and create another rental property opportunity. In order for the Council to make a decision of which option to move forward with, the Clerk was instructed to research costs for demolishing the property and Attorney Dirksen is preparing a resolution proposing for a bidding process. Decision was tabled to the March meeting.

BILL BRASEL: Bill Brasel was present to inform the Council he researched a cost of approximately $2,000 for the flashing warning lights on the stop ahead sign to be installed on D38. It has been decided the removal of the rumble strips at D38 and Highway 31 will take place when the repaving project occurs.

ACDC: Anthon Community Development Corporation representative, Amy McFarland requested the Council consider moving $3375 of previously requested funds to the Main Street beautification project. Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Petersen to approve the transfer of $3375 to the Main Street beautification project.

ANTHON COMMUNITY CENTER: Anthon Community Center representative, Dawn Henderson presented updates on construction progress with the Community Center expansion. There is also a scheduled volunteer “work day” on Saturday, February 19, 2022 for assisting with inside demo at the Community Center.

PROPOSED BUDGET: Motioned by Petersen, seconded by Kuhlmann, to open the public hearing at 7:37 pm on the proposed property tax levy for 2022-2023. Carried 5-0. No oral or written comments were received on said property tax levy. Motioned by Petersen, seconded by Benson to close public hearing at 7:38 pm. Carried 5-0.

Motioned by Petersen, seconded by Kirchgatter to adopt Resolution #2022-02-521 entitled “Resolution Approving FY 2022-2023 Maximum Property Tax Dollars”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansink and Petersen; nays – none.

Motion by Benson, seconded by Petersen, to approve the proposed budget for 2022/2023 for publication and set the public hearing for March 14, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Carried 5-0. The Clerk was directed to publish the required notice and estimate summary as required by law.

MAIN STREET INTERSECTIONS: After receiving a request for the need for stop signs at the northbound and southbound corners of 2nd Avenue and Main St and 3rd Avenue and Main St., the Council agreed to amend Chapter 65 Stop or Yield Required in the City’s book of ordinances at the March meeting.

RESOLUTION: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kirchgatter, to adopt Resolution #2022-02-522 entitled “A Resolution Adopting the Amended Electric Heat Incentive Program for the City of Anthon, Iowa”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansink and Petersen; nays – none.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: The Council approved applying for a MRHD grant for additional playground equipment for Forsling Park. Handke reported the WIMECA annual meeting and dinner is April 6th and Interstate Mechanical is to start work on the sewer lift station piping project within the next couple weeks. Handke also asked Council to consider having 2 years of work or 2/3 of city sewer lines cleaned and televised in June or July. Deputy City Clerk reported the City got first round approval for the Community Catalyst grant for 101 N. 3rd Avenue location.

January Receipts: General-$9885.44; RUT-$6177.32; LOST-$7596.36; Debt Service-$210.61; Water-$14216.77; 2020 Water Project-$9784.64; Sewer-$8456.15; Electric-$54944.92. Total: $111272.21.

Expenses: General-$32167.35; RUT-$2671.94; Water-$18720.46; Sewer-$4904.26; Electric-$24403.79. Total: $82867.80.

Wages 2021: Darla Baird-3709.56; Barbara Benson-720.00; Jerry Boggs-360.00; Amy Buck-39916.01; Corey Hamman-405.00; Craig Handke-68751.22; Roger Hladik-4969.62; Mona Kirchgatter-270.00; Jonathan Kuhlmann-225.00; Anthony McFarland-17664.23; Lisa Petersen-720.00; Allan Pithan-765.00; Tammy Reimer-4320.00; Joanne Reimert-6418.90; Suann Stines-3824.68; Anthony Umbach-27218.50; Jenifer D Umbach-49600.43; Diane Yockey-172.50; Total-230030.65.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kuhlmann, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 7:58 p.m.

FEBRUARY 2022 CLAIMS

ANTHON SERVICE CENTER TIRE REPAIR $71.00

ANTHON UTILITIES

UTILITIES $2,340.00

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE.. $225.09

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES $110.96

BOOK SYSTEMS, INC. LIBRARY TECH SUPPORT $100.00

C & K CONST. L.L.P. CONCRETE WALL FLOOR & LABOR $19,839.66

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIAL $136.02

CENTURY LINK PHONE $74.72

KEVIN CLAUSEN METER REFUND $400.00

COLLINS AGENCY INSURANCE $636.00

COMMISSIONER OF ELECTIONS ELECTIONS $469.71

CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG CENTER ACC EXPANSION SUPPLIES $20,762.70

MATTHEW CURTIN CONTRACT $258.96

DEMCO OFFICE SUPPLIES $311.10

IRS FED/FICA TAX $2,014.20

IRS FED/FICA TAX $2,098.26

IRS FED/FICA TAX $2,212.98

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA ENVELOPES $705.80

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB INC. ANALYSIS $13.00

FRIENDS OF SPIRIT LAKE LIBRARY BOOKS $12.00

GILL HAULING INC. RECYCLE DUMPSTERS $50.00

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS $178.34

HAWKINS INC. CHEMICALS $510.37

ANNIE HEATH JANITORIAL CONTRACT $150.00

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM LEGAL $1,660.19

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERV CO. REPAIRS SNOW PLOW $368.56

IOWA ONE CALL LOCATES $5.40

IPERS IPERS $2,706.58

ITRON INC. HANDHELD MAINT. $1,530.40

JOY AUTO PARTS SNOW PLOW $3.98

KATIE & COMPANY HOME REBATE $783.50

LAKOTA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOKS $3.00

LONG LINES PHONE $372.93

LP GILL INC. LANDFILL FEES $2,909.75

OFFICE ELEMENTS SUPPLIES $213.50

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA STATE TAXES $664.00

PETTY CASH POSTAGE $8.16

RICK’S COMPUTERS PRINTER AND TONER $944.00

RINGSTEAD PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOKS $7.00

RYAN PUBLISHING COMPANY PUBLISHING $109.00

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA SALES TAX $1,875.55

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $4,047.55

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL COMM. PUBLICATIONS $15.00

SUANN STINES BOOKS $12.39

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $220.10

UNITED BANK OF IOWA ANNUAL BOX RENT $55.00

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $3,370.00

VAN WERT COMPANY ELECTRICAL SUPPLIES $447.39

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS/SHIELD IOWA INSURANCE $6,000.97

WIMECA C/O NIPCO ENERGY $49,068.59

WOODWARD PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOKS $40.00

Accounts Payable Total $131,123.36

Payroll Checks $13,083.78

***** REPORT TOTAL ***** $144,207.14

