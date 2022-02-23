Barbara Ann Widman, 75, of Salix, IA went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Southern Hills Baptist Church in Sioux City. Burial followed at West Fork Township Cemetery in Climbing Hill, Iowa.

Barbara Widman was born on April 19, 1946, in Le Mars, IA to Stanley Gordon Tindall and Lois (Kern) Tindall. She was raised the oldest of three daughters on a farm west of LeMars. Barbara attended a one room school for elementary years and then graduated from Le Mars High School in 1964 and attended one year at Northwestern Bible College in St. Paul, Minnesota. Barbara married William “Bill” Ernest Widman Jr. on June 8, 1965.

Barbara loved Jesus Christ and was ready to meet her Savior who she had served all her life. Barb was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church and Southern Hills Baptist Church for years. She had a love for music and played piano for church and sang in church small groups.

She was an avid participant in Christian Women’s Club, an Awana children’s ministry volunteer, a pianist for Child Evangelism Fellowship clubs, and served on church mission committees. She also enjoyed hosting family, friends, neighbors, and many missionaries for meals.

Barb was an avid reader who loved playing games with family and rooting for her Iowa Hawkeyes. When her children were in high school, she would also do piano accompaniment for students competing in small group music contests.

Over a lifetime of farming with Bill, she was an active participant in the farming operation; including handling the farm book keeping, hauling countless loads of grain into the farm or away to the grain elevators, and feeding summer work crews. She enjoyed traveling to visit family in Texas, Minnesota, and England. She loved following her grandkids activities, and she worked for years as a local elections poll staffer.

She was known for her strong faith, kind heart, calm spirit, acts of kindness, and her encouragement and love shown to others.

Barb is survived by her son Mark and Kara Widman of Walker, MN; daughter Cami and Rich Lundt of Frisco, TX; son Matt and Jodi Widman of Climbing Hill, IA; daughter Cindi Widman of Omaha, NE; 12 grandchildren: Kelsey Widman, Josh Widman, Emily and Tyler Magnuson, Zach Widman, Eric Lundt, Ethan Lundt, Megan Lundt, Derek and Maddie Widman, Drew Widman, Dustin and Casie Widman, Gracia Widman, and Genna Widman; two siblings: Bev and Paul Lindsay and Nancy Yoder; five siblings-in-law: Martha Kroeger, Karen and John Peterson, Bev and Mort Zenor, Chuck and Charlene Widman, and Susan and Gary Wiens; two sisters-in-law: Elizabeth Widman and Janna and Craig Walton; and numerous nieces and nephews.