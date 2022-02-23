Bronson City Council Minutes/Bills — February 15, 2022

Bronson City Council

February 15, 2022

Bronson City Hall Chambers

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Jason Garnand. Council members answering roll: Jamie Amick, Doug Williams, Brandi Jessen, Dave West, and Chad Merchant. Attorney Metcalf was not present, but Ryan Beadshear was there in his place.

Mayor opened the Public Hearing for proposed property tax levy for fiscal year 2022/2023

Mayor opened the Public Hearing on amending fiscal year 2021/2022 fiscal year budget.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office conducted directed patrols in Bronson totaling 33 hours and 39 minutes. Deputies responded to 1 call of service. Additionally, deputies spent 10 hours performing school related activities.

Visitors: James Loomis was present. He wanted to introduce himself to the council and mayor. He is running to be the next County Attorney and one of his priorities is to be more connected and engaged with community leaders to ensure our county stays safe.

Dusty Mathey was present to have his liquor license approved for Doctors Denn Bar. He also had a drawing of the outdoor service. There was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve the liquor license and the outdoor service area.

Reports:

Ambulance: Nick Lahrs was present for the ambulance report. They had 1 call for service.

Water/Sewer: Nick was present for this report. He talked to the council about the upcoming budget.

Maintenance: CJ was present. He took the town mower to S&S to get serviced. Will take the town tractor in the Spring to get serviced. Christmas lights are down

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the January 11, 2022 regular meeting.

Since there were no written objections or anyone present to object, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to close the Public Hearing on property tax levy fiscal year 2022/2023.

Since there were no written objections or anyone present to object, there was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to close the Public Hearing on amending fiscal year budget 2021/2022.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

0.00

General

538.27 3221.85

Garbage

2381.24 3078.64

Road Use Tax

2601.11 400.60

Ambulance

526.95 234.38

Water

6215.51 4811.76

Sewer

1876.97 2253.99

Local Option Sales Tax

3887.86 1583.33

Insurance

15.85 0.00

JANUARY TOTAL REVENUE

$18,043.76

JANUARY DISBURSEMENTS

$15,584.55

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to pass Resolution #5-2022 approving of 22/23 Maximum Property Tax Levy.

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to pass Resolution #6-2022 approving and adopting the amended budget for fiscal year 2021/2022.

The regular council meeting usually held on the second Tuesday of the month will be held on March 15th instead.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR FEBRUARY 2022 MEETING:

CHN 2 months garbage $1539.32

Badger Beacon services (water) $54.00

IAMU water member dues $599.00

Iowa One Call locates $0.90

Jay-Lan Lawn Care lawn care for park $2929.50

Johnson Propane shelter house $527.80

Johnson Propane city hall $582.40

Knoepfler ambulance maintenance $238.50

LP Gill Woodbury County landfill $1658.30

Mosquito Control mosquito spraying $1450.00

Office of Elections city/school election 11/2/21 $336.61

PCC ambulance billing $237.44

Postmaster 6 rolls of stamps $348.00

RACO alarm agent service (sewer) $375.00

The Record publications $133.24

Siouxland District Health bacteriological for water $14.00

Sooland Bobcat repairs on excavator (Rd Use?) $1633.58

Wiatel phone bill $133.64

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Special election for Lawton-Bronson CSD will be held Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Bronson Community Building. Polling hours will be from 7 AM to 8 PM.

2. Quotes for Warning System: Warning Siren in Bronson does not work anymore so the town has looked into getting a new warning system. There were 2 quotes the council looked over. After much discussion, there was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to go with the Frontline Warning Systems at a cost of $22,643.00. Councilman Amick will contact them.

3. Ragbrai: Ragbrai will be coming through Bronson on July 24, 2022. Discussion on selling food and water was brought up. Matter tabled until the next meeting.

4. Infrastructure grants: The City received an email on 25 different competitive infrastructure funding opportunities. After discussing the matter, the council asked Clerk Jessen to get with SIMPCO to see if they could help us write up some grants.

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Amick: no

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen: no

Anything from Councilman West: Wanted to know if the town could get a sign put back up at the end of town out by Hwy 141. After discussion, table till next meeting. Also asked the Clerk to put on next agenda the new swing set and purchase of a salt bin.

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:35 PM.

