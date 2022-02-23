Bronson City Council Minutes — February 16, 2022

SPECIAL MEETING

BRONSON CITY HALL

FEBRUARY 16, 2022

6:00 PM

Call to order: Mayor Jason Garnand called the meeting to order.

Roll call of Council: Dave West, Jamie Amick, Chad Merchant, and Brandi Jessen were present.

Business: Discuss upcoming budget of 2022/2023.

Treasurer Junge went over upcoming budget 2022/2023 with the Mayor and council. After much discussion, Treasurer Junge will plug in the numbers discussed and bring it to the March 15th regular meeting for approval. Public Hearing for upcoming 2022/2023 budget will be held on March 15th regular meeting.

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Mayor Garnand adjourned the meeting at 8:50 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 24, 2022