Correctionville City Council Minutes — February 14, 2022 (Special)

Correctionville City Council

Special City Council Meeting

February 14, 2022

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on February 14, 2022, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Ciara Alioth, Kourtnee Fox, Adam Petty, Bob Beazley, and Dan Volkert. Absent: None.

APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, seconded by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

BUSINESS:

The council discussed budget items to be considered for the 2022-23 budget. Council Member Alioth left at 6:20 PM.

With no further business, meeting was adjourned at 6:50 PM.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 24, 2022