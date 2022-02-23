| logout
Correctionville City Council Minutes — February 14, 2022 (Special)
Correctionville City Council
Special City Council Meeting
February 14, 2022
CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on February 14, 2022, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.
ROLL CALL: Ciara Alioth, Kourtnee Fox, Adam Petty, Bob Beazley, and Dan Volkert. Absent: None.
APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, seconded by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.
BUSINESS:
The council discussed budget items to be considered for the 2022-23 budget. Council Member Alioth left at 6:20 PM.
With no further business, meeting was adjourned at 6:50 PM.
KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor
APRIL PUTZIER, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 24, 2022