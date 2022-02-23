Correctionville City Council Minutes/Bills — February 14, 2022

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting

February 14, 2022

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on February 14, 2022, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Kourtnee Fox, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: Ciara Alioth. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to approve the agenda. Passed 4/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to approve the minutes of the January 10, 2022 regular meeting (Council member Volkert explained from consent agenda minutes of prior meeting he did not question Mayor on having a parliamentarian. He just wanted clarification for the entire public to know), January 10, 2022 and February 1, 2022 special meetings. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 4/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: Karen Busch spoke regarding her dog being bitten by another dog and passing from its injuries. Busch wanted to know what the city could do, if anything, regarding this issue. She will file a citizen complaint report with the city per attorney Thompson. Paul Briese spoke regarding the affairs of the city. He would like to see more concern focused by council regarding streets and drainage issues.

NEW BUSINESS:

Deputy Cleveringa reviewed the Sheriff’s monthly report with Council. Reported on status of a dog bit issue.

Maintenance report: None.

Fire and rescue report: Adam Petty, reviewed ambulance report and fire report with Council. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to adopt Resolution 2022-08 accepting the resignation of Carl Benge from the Correctionville Fire and Rescue. Roll Call: Passed 4/0.

Sidewalks were discussed and the how to proceed forward with Phase 3. Discussion was had and several audience members spoke on this subject. Fox made a motion, 2nd by Petty to discontinue Phase 3 at this time but still continue Phase 1 & 2 to completion. Passed 3/1 Ayes – Fox, Beazley, Petty; Nay – Volkert. Council also discussed locating of right-of-way within the city. It was decided to have a surveyor come and locate right-of-way of properties.

Kourtnee Fox spoke on behalf of Kacie Mammen for approval to use Copeland Park and concession stand for the 4th of July celebration. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to approve the use of the park and concession stand. Passed 4/0.

Jon Zahner at 110 Hackberry St. spoke on using well water vs city provided water. Per our code, Chapter 90.03, within the city limits you must be connected to the city water. Also discussed his concern regarding a bill he received for installing a new shut off at this address. No action was taken.

Clerk Putzier spoke regarding the delinquent water bill accounts. Clarification was given as to how to proceed with collecting on delinquent accounts. Letters will be sent to all home owners stating that we will enforce our shut off policy for delinquent accounts starting July 1st. This gives time for residents to catch up on bills. Arrangements can be made by homeowners to payback delinquent amounts as long as they continue to keep current with their current month bill. Also moving forward the city maintenance people will help locate shutoff’s and document them and also which ones are in working or non-working order. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Fox to approve purchasing asset management software, which can be paid thru with ARPA funds, and to start moving data to it for location of shutoffs and fire hydrants. Passed 4/0.

Discussion was had to move forward with pursuing the 28E agreement with Moville if a City Inspector is hired thru Moville. Clerk will follow up with Jim Fisher.

Motion by Fox, 2nd by Petty to adopt Resolution 2022-12 setting public hearing to consider the lease and bid of hay/grass land know as Nelle Belle property (parcel #894234276008) for the 2022 crop season. All bids need to be delivered in sealed envelope to City Clerk’s office no later than 4:30 p.m. March 14, 2022. Lease of land and bid opening to be held March 14, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa. Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley, to approve Pay request #2, $205,396.65 to SCE LLC for work on the sewer force main project. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Fox to approve Notice of Substantial Completion of the sewer force main project. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert to close meeting at 8:19 p.m. and go into a public hearing to update the public information concerning the progress, scope, budget and status of the Sanitary Sewer Improvements Project. This project is funded in part by Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and DNR/SRF Funding. The City was awarded a 2021 CDBG for $300,000. To date, $62,621 of the CDBG allocation has been expended. There is a local obligation of $333,295 committed towards project costs. To date, $67,353 has been expended. The need for the project is to address the City’s sanitary sewer force main which has become unreliable and has resulted in a number of breaks increasing the City’s operational costs and significantly increasing the potential for a significant environmental disaster. The nature of the project involves the construction of a new force main from the City’s main lift station to the wastewater treatment plant and the lining of connection points along a two to three block stretch of Hackberry Street where the City experiences significant amounts of I/I. Schoon Construction and Excavation and Central Iowa Televising are the prime contractors for the work on the project. Work on the project is approximately 20% complete.

There has been no change to the project beneficiaries as proposed in the application submitted to State for funding. The project will result in a City-wide benefit and based on the US Census 2011-2015 ACS data, 55.2% of the residents living in the community are of low-and-moderate income. The project activities will take place at two locations within the City and just outside of the City limits. The force main portion of the work will be located along County HWY L36 and then through an existing easement in a field to the City’s wastewater treatment facility. The CIPP lining for connection points will be located in small two to three block area on Hackberry Street where the existing points are known to be high sources of infiltration and inflow (I/I). The project will not result in the displacement or relocation of any persons or businesses. Since this project will not result in the displacement or relocation of any persons or businesses, there are no plans being made to assist displaced persons. With no written or oral comments, motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to close the public hearing at 8:22 p.m. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert to close meeting at 8:23 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the Proposed Property Tax Levy FY 2022/23. With no written or oral comments, motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to close the public hearing at 8:25 p.m. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to approve Resolution 2022-09 approving the proposed Property Tax Levy as published. Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Fox to adopt Resolution 2022-10 setting public hearing for the Proposed FY 2022/23 Budget to be held March 14, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa. Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Fox, 2nd by Volkert to adopt Resolution 2022-11 approving the transfer of funds in the amount of $2,643.53 from Sewer to Debt Service. Roll call. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Fox, 2nd by Petty to approve the contract with Triple C Pest control for 2022. Passed 4/0.

Discussion was had and pool wages will remain the same as last year. New guards will start at $8.50 and any returning guards or returning manager will receive a $.25 increase in wages.

Discussion was had and the cemetery mowing for the 2022 will be put out to bid. Clerk to advertise for bids that are to be opened at the next meeting, March 14th, 2022.

OTHER BUSINESS:

Look at painting bike trail zone thru town.

Question concerning if farming was taken place on city owned property by swimming pool.

Property located at 314 Knotty Pine has had less sump pump usage since tiling done in field east of Correctionville. Not sure if related or not just wanted to update us.

Adam Petty representing the Correctionville Emergency Responders invited council and public to the annual Pancake Day on March 12th from 7-11 a.m. at the Community Building.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:38 p.m.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, CMC,

City Clerk

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$31,652.11 $19,339.39

Road Use Tax

$5,758.47 $8,862.25

Employee Benefits

$549.70

Emergency

$46.74

LOST

$10,379.79

TIF

$14.79

Welsch

$2,311.99

Copeland Fund

$2.12

Fire Dept Fund

$670.00

Cemetery Maint.

$255.71

Debt Service

$2,133.63

Sewer Force Main

$131,974.50 $84,315.12

Water Fund

$9,546.61 $9,452.35

Sewer Fund

$6,490.81 $13,419.88

Totals

$185,422.50 $151,573.46

Vendor/Description Amount

IPERS IPERS $1,738.73

Department Of Treasury Federal $2,367.02

USPS Postage $155.60

United Health Care Health Insurance $3,708.63

Swank Movie Licensing INC Copyright license $175.00

USPS Postage $58.00

Alan Hanson Deposit Refund $79.64

Mid American Electric $2,572.06

Dearborn Life Insurance Life Insurance $85.80

Airgas USA LLC Supplies $215.37

Ashley Hanson Training $431.36

AT&T Mobility Phone $89.54

Badger Meter Inc. Beacon meter interface $32.40

Corner Hardware Supplies $5.70

Correctionville Building Center Supplies $39.53

Feld Fire Equipment $1,427.73

Foundation Analytical Water testing $102.25

I & S GROUP, INC. Administration fees $13,816.69

Iowa One Call Locates $16.40

Iowa Parks & Recreation Assoc. Training $505.00

Joy Auto Supply Inc. Maintenance $535.17

L.P. Gill, Inc. 3rd Quarter 21/22 $4,228.15

Longlines Phone $137.44

Med Compass Physicals $2,120.00

Menards Supplies $117.98

Mills Pharmacy Supplies $30.84

New Cooperative, INC. Fuel $3,187.59

PCC Amb Dec 2021 $441.06

Ruralwaves Wireless Internet Internet $239.94

SCE, LLC Pay Request #2 Sewer $205,396.65

Simmering-Cory Administration fees $2,000.00

SIMPCO Administration fees $1,545.00

Sioux City Ford Maintenance $575.66

Sioux Valley Automotive

Repairs $225.00

Stryker Sales Corporation Supplies $93.19

Moville Record Publishing $254.00

Thompson Law Office, LLP Legal fees $4,620.20

VISA Supplies $370.37

Woodbury County Elections Election 2021 $402.17

Woodbury County EMS Ambulance assist $1,000.00

Woodbury County Extension Training $35.00

$255,177.86

