David Holcomb

David G. Holcomb, age 81, of Correctionville, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at his home of Correctionville.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville with Clif Cockburn officiating.

Burial will be held at the Correctionville Cemetery with military rites conducted by the American Legion Mumford-Moon Post #79 of Correctionville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements.

David G. Holcomb was born February 16, 1940 to Fred and Katherine (Brauninger) Holcomb on the family farm in Correctionville, Iowa. After graduating from Correctionville High School he attended Iowa State University during the winter term for Farm Operation.

David was united in marriage to Nancy Lee Jones. To this union three children were born. Nancy passed away in 1986. He was then married to Jessie Ankrum on August 14, 1987 and to this union two children were born.

David was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the Iowa Air National Guard, the Little Sioux Cycle Club and American Legion Mumford-Moon Post #79 of Correction-ville. He was a member and former leader of the Rock Kee Union 4-H Club and a member of the Correctionville FFA. He belonged to the Grace United Methodist Church.

Hobbies and interests included painting, playing cribbage, trapshooting, and reading a variety of subjects including history, news, different cultures, politics and archeology. He had a thirst for knowledge and always kept up with the current events. He enjoyed listening to music and debating. David never knew a stranger. He delighted in following his grandchildren in their activities and Sunday visits to cousin Bobby Brauninger’s house.

He is survived by his wife, Jessie of Correctionville, IA; children, Shaun Holcomb of Plankinton, SD; Amy Holcomb of North Liberty, IA; Jason (Heather) Holcomb of Morehead, KY; Vanessa (Chris) Ouellette of Olathe, KS and Cody Holcomb of Anthon, IA; grandchildren, Cynthia Holcomb, Ben (Maddie) Holcomb, Abbi Holcomb, Landon, Emry, Hadley and Mason Ouellette and Ian Holcomb.

David was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy; grandson, Joshua; brother, George; and special friend, Tom Umbach.

