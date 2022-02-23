David Rounds

David Lee Rounds, 77, of Whiting, Iowa went to be with our Heavenly Father Sunday, February 13, 2022.

A Funeral Service was held Friday, February 18, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salix, Iowa. A Visitation was held Thursday at the same location from 5:00pm-7:00pm. A Prayer Service was held at 7:00pm. Both services will also be livestreamed. You may view on the Waterbury Funeral Service Facebook page.

David Lee Rounds was born January 24, 1945 was born to Raymond and Cecile “Angie” (Guthridge) Rounds. David enlisted in the Navy when he was only 17 years old and shared many stories throughout the years of his time in the Navy. He was very proud to serve his country.

David held numerous jobs throughout the years, farming, worked at Wilson Foods in Cherokee, Iowa, Knox Gelatin in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa and ran a car wash in Sioux City, Iowa. Through all of these he made many long lasting friendships.

David married Georgia Godwin December 21, 1972. Georgia and David shared six children. He and Georgia would go out on a Saturday night whenever they could.

David loved to dance. They enjoyed dancing together and visiting with their friends. David loved to talk with his friends and family and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He loved to eat, garden, and loved anything and everything about horses. He loved attending rodeos and horse shows.

David enjoyed all of the family get-togethers, from birthday parties to holidays. He enjoyed spending time all of his family. He was able to attend the 4th July family get together planned just for him this last year, which meant so much to him.

David was at the Pleasant View nursing home in Whiting for the last 3 years. He enjoyed the nurses and CNAs and friendships he made there.

David is survived by his children Jeff (Kathy) Coombs of Smyrna Beach, Florida, Kathy Smith of Sioux City, Iowa; Gary (Karen) Coombs of Smyrna Beach, Florida, Kyla (Vern) Myers of Onawa, Iowa, Joel (Hallie) Coombs of Hutto, Texas and Dawn (Todd) Cole of Fremont, NE; 21 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; one brother, Robert Rounds, and 3 sisters, Anne (John) O’Mara, Madelon (Bob “Speedy” Pearson) Rounds, and Fauneil (Lindsay) Cooper and many nieces and nephews.

David was proceeded in death by his loving wife Georgia; his parents; and his sister Rita Shackleford.