Donna Rowley

Donna J. Rowley, age 98, of Correctionville, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville.

A funeral service was held on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville with the Pastor Ken Kraft officiating. Burial will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery of Sioux City.

Donna Jean (Tennis) Rowley was born August 28, 1923 in Sioux City, Iowa to Glenn and Anna (Sandoe) Tennis. She graduated from Central High School in 1941. On March 21, 1943 she was united in marriage to L.A. “Jack” Rowley. To this union there were three children: Cheryl Knaack Patrick, Steven Craig Rowley and Alan Lee Rowley. Donna’s first child Cheryl was born while Jack was serving in World War II.

She worked as an elevator operator at the Younkers store in Sioux City and later as a clerk. When her children were young she liked to volunteer at the school PTA. Besides spending time with family, she loved to shop. Her favorite character has always been Mickey Mouse and she loved anything with animals, especially elephants.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cheryl Knaack (Ken) Patrick of Correctionville, IA; son, Alan Lee (Brenda) Rowley of Sioux City, IA; grandsons, Scott (Renee) Knaack of Correctionville, IA, Brad (Kim) Knaack of Correctionville, IA, Travis (Deanna) Rowley of North Carolina; granddaughters, Kristi Knaack (Matt) Riordan of Australia and April Rowley (Lance) Jacobson of Hutchinson, MN; ten great-grandchildren, Jenna (Tyler) Westendorf of Onawa, IA; Alycen (Andrew) O’Neal of Smithland, IA; Taylor Knaack, Kaylee Knaack and Karter Knaack of Correctionville, IA; Kylee Rowley of North Carolina; Alexis Rowley, Bryndalyn Jacobson and a baby on the way of Hutchinson, MN; Katherine Riordan, Abigail Riodran and John Riordan of Australia.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack Rowley; son, Steven Rowley; sister, Dorothy Beller; and her son-in-law, Gaylen Knaack.