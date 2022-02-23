Greetings from the Golden Dome by Sen. Jim Carlin — 2022 Session, Week 5

During week five of the 2022 session the Iowa Senate was fortunate to have many students from across the state visit the Capitol to share how they are preparing for their future careers. Tuesday was CTE Day at the Capitol. CTE is an abbreviation for career and technical education, it helps prepare students for high-wage, high-skill, and high-demand careers. With the current workforce shortage, it is more important than ever for students to be prepared to enter the workforce with the necessary skills and qualifications. CTE covers a broad range of industries, giving students the opportunity to discover and learn about various career paths early on in their education. Students from across Iowa came to the Capitol on Wednesday to showcase and celebrate their accomplishments in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education. Put on by the governor’s STEM advisory council, this day gives legislators a glimpse into the great things our students can do with the power of STEM education. Several programs were highlighted by students that range from building robots and coding programs, to conducting agricultural field experiences and learning about STEM careers. It is exciting to see the interests and achievements of STEM students, knowing that they are in high demand to meet current and future workforce needs. A Fair and Simple Tax Code

Over the next several years, proposed Senate File 2206 reduces the personal income tax rate to 3.6 percent for all taxpayers, implementing a flat tax for Iowans. This change alone will bring us from one of the states with the highest income tax rates to being the fourth lowest tax rate in the country. The bill also completely restructures the Taxpayer Relief Fund and turns it into the Income Tax Elimination Fund and directing the fund be used in the future to continue cutting income taxes and work towards completely eliminating the income tax in Iowa. Senate File 2206 also starts to untangle the complicated tax code decades in the making. The reason tax credits are created in the first place are because of high tax rates. They are created as a band-aid for uncompetitive tax rates to try to attract people and employers to the state. The real solution is much simpler than a complicated system of credits and exemptions. It’s lowering the rate. Our tax proposal drives down the corporate tax rate and eliminates $141 million in tax exemptions and credits. Finally, the bill simplifies a complicated sales tax system and streamlines over one thousand jurisdictions into a unified sales tax rate. This means the Local Option Sales Tax will be incorporated into a unified sales tax rate and still ensures the one cent will be remitted back to cities and counties. Because of this change, the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation trust would be funded. This proposal is a responsible approach to funding a priority of many Iowans. Addressing the Workforce Shortage

During her condition of the state speech last month, Governor Reynolds highlighted her plan to address the workforce shortage in Iowa. That bill, SSB 3093, passed through a subcommittee this week and is expected to be considered in the Commerce Committee next week. It’s a large bill covering several topics, but the overarching goal is to help address the workforce shortage impacting nearly every sector of the economy. One policy in the bill implements a one week waiting period for benefits. This change helps address the rampant and costly fraud in the unemployment benefits system. The one-week waiting period will give Workforce Development officials a period to evaluate the application for benefits and root out some of the fraud in this program. SSB 3093 also moves the duration of unemployment benefits from 6 months to 4 months. Studies have shown unemployed people return to work faster as the deadline for benefits approaches. It also broadens the definition of suitable work. If suitable work is offered, a person on unemployment must take that position or lose benefits. Over the last two years the blowout of federal spending, transfer payments, and extended benefits has eroded the value and meaning of work. Government payments replacing work has negative implications not only for the economy in general, but it also has negative impacts on individuals and families. Work has value in so many ways. It not only benefits the employer, the customer, and the economy as a whole. It also benefits workers with the satisfaction of earning a living, providing for their families, and finding purpose and reward in their work. Please feel free to reach out anytime with your questions and concerns. I am picking the Bengals to win the Super Bowl in a close one. Enjoy the game!