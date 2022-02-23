Greetings from the Golden Dome by Sen. Jim Carlin — 2022 Session, Week 6

Week six is the first legislative deadline of the session. It is one of the busiest weeks of the year. Policy bills need to be out of committees in order to be considered for the rest of the legislative session. The governor’s workforce bill, Senate File 2275, passed through the Commerce Committee this week. The goal of the bill is to help address the workforce shortage impacting nearly every part of the Iowa economy. Some highlighted provisions include implementing a one-week waiting period for benefits and moving the duration from 6 months to 4 months. Long-term government payments replacing work has negative implications not only for the economy in general, but for individuals and their families. This bill will help combat fraud and provide an incentive to get back to work. Another topic covered this week addresses athletic eligibility in school sports. Senate Study Bill 3146 is a bill aimed at fairness in school sports and requires only female students, based on their sex, may participate in any team, sport, or athletic event designated as being for females, women or girls. This bill is not attacking anyone or their identity. It simply observes the biological differences between males and females and ensures all athletes have an equal opportunity to accomplish their athletic goals. Sustainable, Responsible Budgeting for Education One of the first things the Iowa Senate does each session is decide on the amount of additional funds for K-12 education in Iowa. We do this early on in the session so schools can set their budgets for the next year. What is also important is ensuring we designate a sustainable, responsible amount we know we can deliver. The dollars allocated in this bill, House File 2316, are additional funds to the billions we already spend in K-12 education every year. All education funding in Iowa takes over half of the state budget. House File 2316 dedicates nearly $160 million in additional spending for K-12 schools for the next fiscal year. Since Republicans have been in control, K-12 schools in Iowa have received an additional $400 million. With the passage of this legislation, Iowa will be spending $7,413 per student, not even including the local and federal dollars that are also allocated to K-12 education. Senate Republicans have a long record of responsible budgeting and delivering on the promises we have made. This bill continues that promise. Senate Budget Plan Puts Taxpayers First This week Senate Republicans released budget targets for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2022. These targets outline the plan for the Senate to spend taxpayer money on all the functions of state government, but three areas dominate those expenditures: public safety, education, and health care. Education receives the majority of the increase in funding this year and a majority of the state budget. K-12 education will receive nearly $160 million more in funding, ensuring reliable, sustainable increases for public schools. This budget outline also includes $71 million for mental health funding and the complete elimination of the property tax levy for mental health. The total budget plan for next year is slightly more than $8.2 billion. This amount is the same as Governor Reynolds proposed earlier this year, funds reasonable increases to state government, and plans for sustainable funding increases in future years. It keeps billions in reserves and only spends 90 percent of available revenue. Keeping spending under control makes sure the largest income tax cut in Iowa history is sustainable. The Senate tax cut plan implements a flat 3.6 percent tax rate and will save Iowa taxpayers an average of nearly $1600 when fully implemented. It eliminates taxes on pensions, reforms the corporate tax rate to make it flatter and fairer, and provides retirement relief for Iowa farmers. These tax cuts improve Iowa’s income tax rate from the eighth highest rate to the fourth lowest. It puts the state on the path to eliminate the income tax and eases the burden of government on hard-working Iowans. A lower tax rate will make Iowa more competitive in the global economy as states compete for jobs and people. These are some bills that I drafted that made it out of full committee this week: Senate File 2028: Parental Consent Concerning Vaccinations

There is nothing specifically in Iowa Code stopping minors from receiving vaccinations without parental consent. That is why I introduced Senate File 2028, which would require documented parental consent prior to receiving any vaccination. Senate File 89: Cursive Writing in Public Schools

This bill requires cursive writing to be taught in public elementary schools. There’s a multitude of reasons for sponsoring such a bill, all to the benefit of the students, but I’ll only list a few: Cursive writing fosters the development of a portion of the brain that enhances a student’s potential to learn and remember information. It also improves brain development in areas of thinking and language. Lastly, cursive writing has been shown to increase comprehension and participation in students. Senate File 2107: Technology Impact on Cognitive Learning Working Group

Understanding the effects of technology on early childhood cognitive development is of enormous importance. This legislation creates a working group to study the impact of technology on cognitive learning and academic performance in pre-kindergarten to 6th graders. This bill is a step in the right direction on negating the longer-term impacts of technology on our children. Currently, the Mayo Clinic only recommends an hour of screen time per day for children up to five. At the same time, the Academy of Pediatrics recommends that parents of children between five and eighteen place consistent limits on technology use. In today’s age, children are on their computers throughout the day in schools, at home, when around their peers, they’re everywhere. We must gain some real understanding of what technology is doing to our children’s mental health, attention span, capacity to learn, and socialization. Senate File 2112: Achievement Gap Working Group

I have researched and am quite concerned by the proficiency score achievement gap in our schools. I drafted this bill to create an achievement gap working group. In the amendment of this bill, our subcommittee decided to narrow the bill’s specifics to find a solution to the differences in proficiency among students of differing racial/ethnic backgrounds. Regarding language arts proficiency, a third of African-Americans near graduation are proficient. At the same time, nearly half of all Hispanic students are proficient. In mathematics, not even a third of African-American students reach proficient levels, while fifty-five percent of Hispanic students aren’t proficient in math. Those statistics tell us that our education system must come up with some answers to address these gaps with far-reaching, generational, and economic implications. As always, please feel free to reach out with any questions or concerns.