Jeffrey Schram

Jeffrey Lynn “Jeff” Schram, age 58, of Rock Valley, Iowa, (formerly of Anthon, Iowa) passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Hegg Memorial Health Center of Rock Valley, Iowa.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 14, 2022, at the United Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa. Lay Pastor Shirley Nelson will officiate. Committal services will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery of Anthon, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, February 13, 2022, at the United Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Jeffrey Lynn Schram of Rock Valley, Iowa, formerly of Anthon, Iowa, was called to his heavenly home on February 5, 2022. Jeff was born September 26, 1963, in Sioux City, Iowa, to James Robert and Janeice Carol (Hanner) Schram. It was evident early on that Jeff was born a very special person who had some very special needs. Even though he had some physical and mental limitations, he grew as a toddler, played with his brother and sister as any sibling would, and went to school to learn with other children his age.

When Jeff was 12 years old, it was God’s will that his mother and father passed away in a car accident and were called to their heavenly home. During this time, Jeff, along with his brother Jeremy, and sister Jennifer, went to live with their Uncle Lyle and Aunt Sally Schram who became their new father and mother. Jeff also gained a new sister and brother, Sandy and Steve.

During Jeff’s school-age years he spent time in special education classes, being guided by teachers who were instrumental in teaching him much of the knowledge he learned throughout the years. Jeff could read well, had beautiful cursive handwriting, was artistic and creative, and was capable of learning and retaining knowledge on many different subjects.

Jeff enjoyed being physically active. He liked playing basketball and catch with his brother while growing up. He had a strong arm and a very good jump shot! Jeff loved participating in the Special Olympics throughout his life where he excelled in bowling, softball throw, and running. He often advanced to state tournament competition, and he even won first place for his state region in bowling in 2014!

Jeff was a very social individual and loved being around people. He always liked to visit with others, even strangers, and write letters to special acquaintances. He was very good at making home-made posters or colored displays that he often gave as a gift to other people. He also enjoyed watching action shows or movies, as well as sports on TV, and often could be seen wearing a sports jersey of some of his favorite sports teams.

Jeff loved music since he was a small child and especially liked listening to traditional gospel or church hymns. When Jeff attended church he could be observed singing along with the hymns. He displayed and confessed his faith and trust in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in his own, special way throughout his life.

Jeff spent time living in many different locations throughout his lifetime. Wherever he lived he always took pride in the work that he performed at his job or through his volunteer efforts within his community. He was often upset when his work hours were limited because he liked to earn money so he could go shopping (he always made sure he had a nice watch on)! Some of the jobs that he recently worked at include volunteering to help deliver Meals on Wheels and sorting cans and bottles at a redemption center. However, Jeff was most proud of the work he did with the team at Hope Haven’s International Wheelchair Ministry. Jeff helped to assemble refurbished parts to build wheelchairs that were sent to needy people as part of a mission that reached locations all throughout the world!

Jeff very much enjoyed being able to attend two of his nieces’ weddings this past year where he saw friends and relatives that he had not seen in many years. He especially liked the reception time and dancing! He also was able to spend time with much of his family over the Christmas holiday, which was his favorite time of the year.

We are very thankful for all of the people who were special to Jeff throughout his life. He had many health afflictions along with his special needs that many of us take for granted. We are especially grateful to the wonderful institution of Hope Haven, Inc., and their wonderful staff as they cared for and helped Jeff utilize his talents to the best of his ability for most of the years of his life.

He is survived by his father and mother, Lyle and Sally Schram; his sister Sandy (Ron) Kropf; brother Steve (Rhonda) Schram; brother Jeremy (Paula) Schram; and sister Jennifer (Tim) Hoy; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and many special friends including Bruce and Roberta Timmons.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Jan Schram, an infant sister, and grandparents Abraham and Opal (Brown) Schram, Earl and Lizzie (Weber) Hanner, and John and Bertha (Swanson) Wallukait.