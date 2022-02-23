Leonard Todd

Leonard E. Todd, age 94, Correctionville, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville with Ron Rice officiating. Burial will be at the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements.

On February 15, 2022, Leonard Everett Todd walked through the pearly gates of Heaven to meet his Lord and Savior.

Leonard was born on January 21, 1928, to Henry William, Sr. and Cassie Eliza (Adamson) Todd on the farm north of Correctionville, Iowa. He attended country school through eighth grade and then entered high school in Correctionville where he graduated in 1945. He was the first in his family to graduate from high school. He was baptized at Correctionville Methodist Church on April 2, 1950.

On January 8, 1950, Leonard married Phyllis Marie Utesch. Five children were born to this couple: Coletta, Luane, Stan, Connie and Les. They started their married life on the family farm north of Correctionville.

Leonard enjoyed tilling the soil and caring for animals well into his 90’s. Over the years, he purchased different farms where the family would move to a new home. Leonard raised corn, soybeans, oats, hay and milo (sorghum). He had a farrow to finish hog operation and fed out fat cattle. Even after he moved to town, the soil was still important where he grew strawberries, tomatoes, rhubarb and raspberries.

Leonard’s first love was his family. He was a loving, faithful and loyal husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. When his children were in 4-H, you could always find him in the Woodbury County Fair hog barn. As grandchildren came along, he would attend their county fairs to watch them show their livestock projects.

Leonard loved to say, “If I’d known grandkids were so much fun, I would have had them first!” He loved watching the great grandkids whether at a picnic by the pond, holiday gatherings in the basement of their home or when they would try to help pick strawberries.

Leonard enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling. Family vacations were taken to Lake Miltona, Minnesota, for fishing. Later, he built his own fishing pond on his farm south of Correctionville. He spent lots to time waiting for fish to bite the hook.

After children married, he traveled with his sons, sons-in-law and grandsons to Minnesota for more fishing. Leonard hunted for duck, pheasant, deer and coyotes. His keen eyesight gave him the title of DeadEye, which became his CB call handle and nickname. Leonard loved early mornings sitting in the timber waiting for a turkey to walk within range.

After retirement, Leonard and Phyllis made five trips to Alaska where he fished for salmon and halibut. They would also travel to Florida in the motor home until they purchased a trailer in Holiday Village in Mims, Florida. In the early years in Florida, Leonard would dip shrimp to freeze and bring home to share with family.

Leonard was involved in his community but as a humble man he didn’t talk much about his activities. As a member of Grace United Methodist Church, he was active in the Men’s Club (helping with their soup suppers), served on the Board of Trustees and helped get the elevator installed. He was elected to the Correctionville School Board during the reorganization to become Eastwood. Leonard served on the Correctionville Council and was mayor for several years.

What words can describe Leonard—kind, gentle person, great man, hard working, faithful, strong, honest and loyal. These are characteristics he hoped to pass on to his children, grandchildren and greats!

Left to cherish Leonard’s memory are his wife of 72 years, Phyllis; children, daughter, Coletta Weeda, Denison; her children, Dana Weeda (Josh Anderson), Dunlap; Sterling (Julie) Weeda, Holstein; and Cinnamon (Kyle) Wulf, Kiron. Son, Luane (Cheryl) Todd, Correctionville; their children, Erica (Troy) Davis, Grimes; LeAnn (TJ) Hoien, Reinbeck; and Shawn Todd, Sheldon. Son, Stan (Deb) Todd, Correctionville; their children, Travis (Tara) Todd, Cushing; Ashley (Jeff) Diediker, Hinton; Ethan (Megan) Todd, Correctionville and Emily (Austin) Willer, Akron. Daughter, Connie Jensen (Rick Mogensen), Correctionville; her children, Josh (Heidi) Jensen, Holstein; Trent (Danielle) Jensen, LeMars; and Brock (Carissa) Jensen, Orange City. Son, Les (Julie) Todd, Aurelia; their children, Allison (Peter) Ramsing, Albany, OR; and Matt (Heaven) Todd, Gardner, KS; 36 great grandchildren; Sister, Pearl (Bruce) Riordan, Correctionville and brother, Wilbur Todd, Anthon; 3 sister-in-laws and many nieces and nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Wilma; grandson, Nathan Todd; son-in-law, Danny Weeda, granddaughter-in-law, Mindy Jensen; brothers, Fred, Lloyd, John, Henry Jr, and Loren and sisters, Hannah Sands, Florence Evans and Ruby King.