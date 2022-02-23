Lon C. Wilde of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, formerly of Cushing, Iowa, passed away after his 18-month battle with non-small cell lung cancer on Sunday, February 13, 2022, just one month before his 75th birthday.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the St. Mark Lutheran Church of Sioux City with Pastor David Halaas officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by the F. Roger Baumann Post #624 of Cushing. The funeral service will be live-streamed through the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sundaymorningmatters/.

He was born March 12, 1947, to Martin V. and Roberta (Yapp) Wilde in Sioux City, Iowa. He attended Whitier and East Junior High schools in Sioux City before transferring to Cushing Consolidated and Eastwood Community High School in Cushing, Iowa, where he played football and ran track. He also participated in Iowa High School Rodeo in bull and bronc riding.

Lon and Sharon (Juelfs) met in high school and became instant high school sweethearts, later marrying November 11, 1967, at St John Lutheran church in Cushing.

Lon served in the US Army in Germany in a missile battalion and quickly rose through the ranks to Sergeant. Their firstborn, Dawn, was born in Stuttgart, Germany. When the married couple returned to Iowa, they eventually raised their family and made their home on an acreage just outside the town of Cushing.

Lon never met a stranger. He was very active in the community as deacon on the council and President of the congregation at St. John Lutheran Church. He was a member of F. Roger Baumann Legion post serving over 50 years, Co-Chairman of the Cushing Centennial Parade, and Treasurer of the Eastwood Quarterback Club.

Professionally, Lon was a 30-year member of the Operating Engineers Union, Local 234. He and Sharon established Utilities Unlimited, Inc, opening their business in 1992 and operating for twenty years before their retirement.

More importantly, when Lon wasn’t focused on his next work project, the couple would venture to East Lake Okoboji, coasting on their pontoon with friends and family during the day and playing cards late into the night.

Lon spent the remainder of his time watching “Hawkeyes” games, golfing with friends on courses throughout Northwest Iowa and at their winter home in Mission, Texas, while still finding time to pursue his true passion, cruising around in his ‘36 Chevy with the “Strollers” car club of Sioux City.

Family was his number one priority.

He is survived by the love of his life, Sharon, celebrating over 54 years of marriage; his daughters Dawn (husband Scott Hinsch) of Erie, CO, and Danya Wilde of Sugar Land, TX; his son Kirk Wilde of Fort Lauderdale, FL; and his grandson Dylan Wilde of Houston, TX. Siblings include his sisters Rhonda (husband Frank Ostrihonsky) and Kathy (husband Al Lewis), his older brother Mike Wilde (wife Sandy Fogelman); and his aunt Shirley (husband Darin Wickey), all of Sioux City.

He was beloved by many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Dale and Darlene (Grell) Juelfs.