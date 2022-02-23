Pierson City Council Minutes — February 16, 2022

Pierson City Council

Wednesday, February 16

The Pierson City Council met in Special Session on Wednesday Feb. 16th at 7PM. All council were in attendance. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM. Motion by Saxen seconded by McQueen to open the Max Tax public hearing. No one was present and no written comments were received. Motion by McQueen, seconded by Bubke to close the hearing.

Motion by Bubke Seconded by Krier to approve RESOLUTION 2022-8 A RESOLUTION APPROVING THE MAXIMUM TAX DOLLARS FROM CERTAIN LEVIES FOR THE CITY’S PROPSED FISCAL YEAR 2023 BUDGET. All voted aye; motion carried.

Discussion was held on a house demolition. Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to have the clerk send out permits and guidelines for removing a house and to not allow the fire department to burn that close to other residences, all votes aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by McQueen to move the public hearing on the FY22 budget amendment to April 13th at 7PM, all voted aye; motion carried.

Jeff and Carmen Wilson addressed the council regarding the notice they received about abatement of nuisance property. Motion by Sistrunk to allow extra time to remove the items in question and not go to court at this time, seconded by Krier, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Bubke seconded by Krier to adjourn the meeting. All vote in favor, motion adjourned.

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 24, 2022