Rep. Tom Jeneary — 2022 Legislative Session, Week 6

History was made this week. On Wednesday, members of the House of Representatives passed for the first time in Iowa history a bill that would institute a flat tax so that all Iowans will be taxed at the same low rate. As I had mentioned earlier in the session, we had the intention to pass legislation to return money collected from income taxes back to hard working Iowans. This week we accomplished that goal. This tax cut is going to put more money in your pocket and will create opportunities for all Iowans. Thanks to the Governor’s leadership, and Republican fiscal responsibility, Iowa’s economy remains strong. The state’s Taxpayer Relief Fund has soared to over $1 Billion. This position of economic strength has given us the ability to deliver this historic tax relief while continuing to fund Iowa’s top priorities. There is even more history that will be on the horizon. Coming out of the Education Committee this week, was a bill that will protect the integrity of women’s sports. This bill ensures that those who are involved in interscholastic competition be biologically female to be able to compete in women’s sports. This preserves the sanctity of competition and will ensure the best woman wins. The Iowa House is also taking on welfare reform. This bill ensures that those who are receiving welfare benefits are those who qualify. Through this legislation, healthy behaviors will be encouraged among applicants for Iowa Health and Wellness Plan members. The bill also requires those who are applying for Iowa Health and Wellness benefits to complete all prior repayments before being eligible to reapply. Iowa has a rich history of success in the sport of wrestling. Dan Gable came to the Capitol and we were able to share stories on his incredible success in the sport. The sport of wrestling is in great shape and it is continuing to grow. The state championships are currently on going here in Des Moines. Good luck to all competitors! I had a great time last week in Correctionville and Moville connecting with constituents. Thank you to all who attended. This weekend on February 19, I will be visiting Kingsley and Pierson. On Saturday, February 19 at 10:00 am, I will be at the Community Center in Kingsley located at 207 E 1st. Then later in the day at 12:00 pm, I will be the Pierson Community Building located at 514 2nd St. I hope to see you there! As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me. I can be reached at my email tom.jeneary@legis.iowa.gov.