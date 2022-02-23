Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — February 8, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 02/08/2022 – 02/08/2022

ABM Parking Service 104531 February 2022 Parking 540.00

Access Systems Lease 105258 Copier 187.10

Accurate Reporting SRCR112348 Depositions 60.00

Ace Engine & Parts Parts 11.05

Advanced Correction 105264 Medical 97,377.74

Apt Web Development 500193 Annual web hosting 848.00

Arthur Gallagher Risk 100804 P. Gill & PJ Jennings 925.00

AT&T Mobility Telephone 41.27

Autry Reporting 14803 SRCR112320 Reyes 107.10

Axon Enterprise Inc 105382 Taser, Holster and Car 1,440.90

B & B Cleaning Spec 43751 Janitorial service 1,450.00

Baker Group 104718 1500 – 28th Street pro 10,000.00

Bentson Pest Control 23487 Tower pest control 310.00

Bomgaars 27646 Labor 192.55

Brady***, Danielle 100049 Jury Duty Mileage 6.43

Brandon Deeds Construct 105648 1500 – Brown’s Lake.. 76,000.00

Brooke Supplies 105647 Household Supplies 2,645.00

Calhoun Burns & Assoc 1737 2021 Bridge Inspection 3,831.79

Canon Financial Serv 40698 HR Lanier Contract Cha 151.82

Centurylink 103380 Shop Telephone 75.90

Chesterman CO 321643 Chesterman Water 32.20

CHN Garbage Service 76971 Garbage service-JN22 143.32

CJ Cooper & Associates 105574 Annual Clearinghouse 655.00

Cole Papers Inc. 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 1,102.22

Cornhusker Int. Trucks 437 Parts #34 959.03

Correctionville City Water 13.32

Counsel (Ohio) 105618 Ricoh Maint Fee 72.46

Country Tire And Serv 104222 Parts & Labor #421 365.61

CTS Languagelink 105242 Professional Services 12.43

Days Door Co 164644 Prairie Hills Door 389.00

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 7,076.80

Dennis Supply 66052 9102 – 1/20 HP motor 73.19

Des Moines Stamp MF 66319 Date Stamper / Notary 102.00

DGR Engineering 104049 Pole Barn 2,020.04

Dunwell LLC 103002 9102 – Kitchen cooler 661.14

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 910X – Custodial suppl 90.48

Ecolab Pest Elimination 104086 9103 – Cockroach treat 72.07

Electronic Engineer 75647 Alarm Monitor 17.14

Fastenal Co 80863 Bolts 3.11

Fedex 81003 Postage 9.46

Five Star Awards 104593 Board member plaque-Bo 68.34

Frahm LLC Parts #420 1,555.32

Graffix Inc. Uniforms 102.00

Graham Tire Co (SC) 95956 Tire Bid 10,021.48

Healy Welding 101752 Parts, Labor & Welding 507.54

Home Depot Pro 105875 9102 – Leather gloves 23.76

Hughes***, Steven 104569 Clothing Allowance 203.83

Hunt, Randy 105527 Trustee Time/Mileage 1,782.94

Identisys SOR Camera 1,304.40

Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor #203 2,904.69

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 5,289.57

Intab LLC 105475 “I Voted” Stickers/Name 1,257.82

Interstate All Battery 100127 Batteries 333.60

Interstate Battery 133771 9103 – Emergency light 190.95

Iowa Dare Ass’n Dues 100.00

Iowa Office of Stat 201321 FECR107840 – Trial 5,700.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #200 537.86

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 2,636.65

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnstone Supply (S 105825) 9101 – Filters 1,399.92

Joy Auto Supply Inc 127342 Trailer brakes 297.69

Kevin O’Dell Electr 104990 Power install-DPNC wes 3,900.00

Kingsbury Electronic 100266 Radio and Related 89.00

Klass Law Firm LLP 1785 L/LC Matter 87.50

L A Carlson Contract 267488 2021 Stockpile Gravel 28,110.00

L G Everist Inc. 281374 Washed concrete sand-8 968.09

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816 911 circuits 364.37

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract/Post 657.26

Medical Priority Co 545 ProQA & AUQA License 5,025.00

Menards 199721 Leather gloves, chopping 133.56

Mid American Energy 159813 9101 – Electric/natural 54,151.59

Mid Step Services (159884) Janitorial 200.00

Midlands Clinic (Du 100841) FECR112015 Trial 2,985.00

Midwest Wheel Filters 154.44

Moville, City of Water 15.50

Munger Reinschmidt 98836 General Counsel 2,044.27

Murphy Tractor Filters 591.48

Nationwide 105802 Policy Renewal 255.00

Northeast Nebr Public 100448 Homer tower utilities 287.00

O’Halloran International 101640 Parts & Labor #406 952.66

One Office Solution 104853 Copier Service Contract 171.53

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Hand Tools 95.65

Overhead Door of Sioux 181025 Photocell/Brown’s Lake.. 387.10

Pestbusters Inc 500040 Pest control service 100.00

Petersen Oil Co. 100875 Diesel 20,035.90

Rand, Todd 103171 Board Trustee 01/23/21 1,817.00

Reserve Account 105853 Postage – BOS 547.74

S & S Equipment Inc 100686 Filters-McCormick trac 172.77

Sam’s Club (A-GA) Food 16.99

Sargisson, Payne 205853 Farmers Drainage District 100.00

SDHS – District Health 68472 Tax Allocation 184,923.00

Secretary of State Notary 30.00

Security National Bank 910X – Credit card 180 2,035.03

Seps Inc 101909 6 month UPS Maint 1,894.00

Sioux City Journal 102790 Legal Publications 1,714.02

Sioux City Journal 500666 Budget publication 100.00

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 9108 – Lever lock 245.00

Sloan Public Library 103498 Rental Fee July 2021 550.00

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Bobcat air & oil filter 463.81

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 140.62

Streichers Police Ammo 6,840.00

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 24,341.55

Superior Vision 104058 February Vision Insurance 2,714.84

Thompson Electric Co. 231500 Keyfobs 140.00

Titan Machinery Inc 104494 AC belt-Case skid load 286.22

TMUSA Window Films December 15th Windstorm 600.00

Travelers Insurance 13 DHQ5962 Due To Overpay 2,516.17

Turk, Mari H. 117746 TPR 161.00

Tyler Technologies 100663 1500 – Tyler implement 93.75

US Bank (STL-MO) January 2022 Statement 3,099.26

Vander Werff and Assoc. 100125 Appraisal report/Sals 2,450.00

Veenstra & Kimm Inc 239345 FEMA – Flood repair.. 12,822.94

Wall of Fame 102557 Staff uniforms 41.90

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 112,768.30

Western Iowa Tech CPR 480.00

Widman, Charles F. 250139 2021-01-23 through 202 1,378.64

Woodbury Cnty Treas 104770 Copy Paper 330.00

Woodbury County Emerg 104689 Tax Allocation 13,211.82

Youth Shelter Care 257821 Shelter 545.16

Ziegler Inc. 274129 Batteries #525 422.36

Grand Total: 758,300.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 24, 2022