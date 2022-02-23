Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — February 1, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

FEBRUARY 1, 2022

FIFTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Board members present were Taylor, Ung, Radig, Wright, and De Witt. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget Tax/Analyst, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Services Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for January 1, 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the January 25, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $730,657.59. Copy filed.

To receive the County Treasurer’s Semi-Annual report. Copy filed.

To receive the County Recorder’s Report of Fees Collected for the period 10/1/21 through 12/31/21. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Nicole Angelle, 1315 Iowa St., parcel #894728226006.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,387

RESOLUTION APPROVING PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Nicole Angelle is the titleholder of property located at 1315 Iowa St., Sioux City, IA, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel #894728226006

SIOUX CITY EAST EX W 38.4 FT E 100 FT LOT 10 & EX W 18.2 FT E 61.6 FT N 25.7 FT LOT 10 BLOCK 95

WHEREAS, Nicole Angelle is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 1st day of February, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes through the redemption process for Bobbi Jo Mendoza, 726 Fir St., parcel #894234478015.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,388

RESOLUTION APPROVING PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES THROUGH THE REDEMPTION PROCESS

WHEREAS, Bobbie Jo Mendoza is a titleholder of property located at 726 Fir Street, Correctionville, Iowa, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 894234478015

RR ADDN W 88í OF S Ω LOT 7 & W 88’ OF LOT 8 BLK 16

WHEREAS, Bobbie Jo Mendoza, is a titleholder of the aforementioned property has petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code Section 447.9(3) and,

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby directs the County Auditor to redeem this property Parcel #894234478015 owned by the petitioner from the holder of a certificate of purchase of the amount necessary to redeem under section 447.9, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this parcel.

SO RESOLVED this 1st day of February, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the items to be auctioned per Personal Property Disposition Policy. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Melinda Wicks, Assistant County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 02-07-22, $73,088/year. Job Vacancy Posted 11-10-21. Entry Level Salary: $63,200-$73,088/year. Copy filed.

To approve the request of Chris Garthright-Chwirka to remain on county health and dental insurances. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to approve the contract with Mercy One for nursing services. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 3:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894720377012, 1601 Myrtle St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #894720377012, 1601 Myrtle St., to Robert Farley, 1603 Myrtle St., Sioux City, IA, for $1,700.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,389

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Robert Farley in the sum of One Thousand Seven Hundred Dollars & 00/100 ($1,700.00) —– dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894720377012

The South Ten feet (S 10í) of Lot Five (5), and all of Lot Six (6), in Block Twenty-three (23) of North Sioux City, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (1601 Myrtle Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 1st Day of February, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 3:37 p.m. for the sale of parcel #884201258011, 3rd & Main. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #884201258011, 3rd & Main., to Anfinson Farm Store Inc., PO Box 68, Cushing, IA, for $1,900.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,390

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Anfinson Farm Store Inc. __in the sum of One Thousand Nine Hundred Dollars & 00/100 ($1,900.00) ———– dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #884201258011

Lots Eleven and Twelve (11 & 12) Block Eight (8), City of Cushing, Woodbury County, Iowa (3rd St & Main)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 1st Day of February, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the County Supervisors Medical Examiner budget reduced by $70,000.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the right of way easements at the county farm property. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve Stalcup Ag Services, Inc. to manage the advertising, auctioneering, and sale of the Woodbury County Farm at the flat fee of $20,000 plus 0.75% of the sale price. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to set a closed session for Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 3:30 pm for the Board of Supervisors to discuss best conditions, timing, and other parameters for the sale with Stalcup Ag Services, Inc. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the County Supervisors Communication Center budget reduced by $35,388.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the County Supervisors StarComm Program budget reduced by $10,053.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the County Supervisors Youth Guidance Services budget reduced by $100,000.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the 2023 CIP Program budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to set the Wage Plan Employees raise at 4%.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to amend the motion to set the raise at 7%.

The motion to amend failed 2-3 on a roll call vote; Taylor, Wright and Radig were opposed.

The original motion at 4% carried 3-2 on a roll call vote with De Witt and Ung opposed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve Board of Supervisors public comment on proposed Water of the United States rule. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Deb Main, Charles Avenue, addressed the Board with concerns about a proposed pipeline.

Board concerns were heard.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to reconsider the motion to set a closed session for Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 3:30 pm for the Board of Supervisors to discuss best conditions, timing, and other parameters for the sale with Stalcup Ag Services, Inc. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to set a closed session for Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 3:15 pm for the Board of Supervisors to discuss best conditions, timing, and other parameters for the sale with Stalcup Ag Services, Inc. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until February 8, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 24, 2022