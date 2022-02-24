Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes & Bills — February 14, 2022

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

February 14, 2022

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present Members: Plendl, Collins and Haggin. Zoom: Herbold

3. AGENDA

Motion was brought by Haggin, seconded by Collins to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the January minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

Discussion took place regarding MidAmerican Energy and open enrollment payments. Motion was brought by Plendl, seconded by Collins, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $154,702.62 from the general fund, $273,695.19 from schoolhouse, $34,801.10 from lunch fund, $321.06 Pierson activity fund and $20,880.61 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

The monthly financials are on track for the year. Discussed open enrollment tuition and special education tuition paid out of the district and paid into the district. In January finalized W2 and 1099 reporting to the State and Federal agencies. Discussed electronic payments to vendors and reimbursements to employees and how this process benefits the vendors/employees and creates efficiencies in the school. The FY20/21 audit was discussed with the board. Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:

Principal Wiese (K-4, 9-12):

Mr. Wiese congratulated the HS Jazz Band on a 1 rating on February 2 at Morningside College. The next competition is in LeMars on February 21. On March 25-27, NASA will be having a virtual competition which is usually in person. The attendees are still be discussed. On February 5, four Speech groups went to the State Speech Competition in Spencer. Excellent job! On April 8 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. will be Kindergarten Round-Up day. Boys Basketball play at home February 14 vs Westwood and the winner play in Newell February 17.

Girls Basketball play in Akron on February 15 vs Akron-Westfield and the winner plays MMC/RU on February 18. Last Saturday was the Sweetheart Dance and 108 kids attended. Great kids! There will be a Guidance interview on February 17. Mid-Quarter grades for 3rd and 4th grades will be February 15. High school grades end of 6 week on February 25. Congratulations to the three HS students who had their art work displayed at the Youth Art Museum. Thanks to the many helpers getting the weight room ready and a reminder to the study body regarding the appropriate music played in the weight room.

Congratulations to the State Wrestling qualifiers Juan Juarez, Tyler Orzechowski and Damon Schmid. 1st session will be February 17 and 2nd session will be February 18.

Principal Brand (5-8):

Mr. Brand discussed FAST testing in the middle school at the end of January. During 2nd semester, “WIN” time was rolled out which stands for What I Need. This supports students struggling academically and challenges students that need more. The Valentine’s Day fundraiser with Mrs. Mauch was the best year yet. High School choir delivered flowers, crush pop and songs throughout the middle school. There will be a Krispy Kreme Fundraiser from February 16 through March 1, then deliver March 12. This fundraiser supports the PBIS program and middle school athletics. The 5th grade will go to Hill View Park on February 25 and the Wilcox Farm on March 4. An AEA literacy coach introduced teachers to FAST data, reports and progress monitoring. Good luck to the State Wrestlers!

Supt. Bailey

Mr. Bailey explained the Governor’s Emergency Proclamation will be allowed to expire on Feb. 15. It will not be necessary to discuss the return to learn plan every board meeting, although we are still required to review every 6 months for federal purposes. Mr. Bailey will review with the school attorney regarding the school permit policy. Mr. Bailey discussed with the Board the current school calendar and the no school day on April 1st and some of the staff were concerned about Prom on April 2. The Board decided not to change the current calendar unless it was unanimous among staff to change. Some staff had plans for the weekend.

Due to a snow day on January 14th, no ISASP training occurred. In order to reschedule the training, the Board agreed to change March 2nd as an early dismissal at 12:30 p.m. The Teacher’s Association has requested information. It may be the first week in March to meet and present their offer. The 1st two sessions are open to the public, then closed sessions with the representatives, Collins and Bubke. Iowa Senate approved a bill to increase the Supplemental State Aide by 2.5%. JH Wrestling will be in Kingsley on February 24th at 4 p.m. Staff will be allowed to leave at 3:30 p.m.

8. OLD BUSINESS – No old business

9. NEW BUSINESS

Resignations:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to accept the resignation of Tabitha Snyder at the end of the school year pending suitable replacement. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to accept the resignation of Julia Castle at the end of the year. All voted aye, motion carried.

Contract Recommendations:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to approve Erika Bates as Head Softball for the 2021-2022 school year. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to extend a contract to Jerica Stickney as Assistant Boys and Girls Golf for the 2021-2022 school year. All voted aye, motion carried.

Facility Projects:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve softball batting cage from Cardis Fence for $17,845 to build a permanent batting cage area at the softball field. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to purchase 115 Chromebooks from Rick’s Computer for $42,625 using Federal Connectivity Grant Funds. All voted aye, motion carried. Mr. Bailey discussed a playground equipment proposal. Estimated between $40,000 – $80,000.

Fundraiser Requests:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve two FFA fundraisers. The first fundraiser to raise funds for building beds for community families through donations. The second fundraiser to gather non-parisable food items and provide them for a local charity. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Haggin, seconded by Collins to approve the dance team fundraiser. All voted aye, motion carried.

10. ADJOURNMENT

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to adjourn at 7:34 p.m. All voted aye, motion carried.

_______________________

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

_______________________

Matt Bubke, Board President

Kingsley-Pierson CSD NEWSPAPER REPORT

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 24, 2022