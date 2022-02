Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — February 2022

Lawton-Bronson Community School

February 2022 Board Bills

OPERATING FUND

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 266.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 253.86

WHITE HAR PADDING COMPOUND QUART

Hole Punches

Weighted blanket

Science Materials

Fidgets

AVANT ASSESSMENT, LLC Seal of Biliteracy 139.30

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC. BULK SOFTENER SALT 108.80

CASH/KRISTI VER STEEG, LAWTON-BRONSON lifeskills trip 17.53

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 6,439.25

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 324.10

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 540.20

COMSTOCK, MARIE MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 70.99

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS, INC. BUS INSPECTION 84.81

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION, STATE OF IOWA VEHICLE INSPECTIONS 50.00

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORP-ORATE, LLC MILK 42.18

DOSCHER, STEPHANIE workbooks 105.95

HAKA GAS 1,360.97

H&H METAL FABRICATION BATHROOM PARTITION REINFORCEMENT PLATES 54.12

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY CO. cleaning supply 1,182.12

HINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL SPED BILLING 12,528.74

HINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP hp 2 not heating.. 127.50

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS ISFLC CONFERENCE REGISTRATION 600.00

IOWA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID PAYMENT 2,881.03

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. Solo/ensemble music 75.81

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

LEARNING RESOURCES CF STEM Grant – Learning Resources 329.99

LEFLER, AMY REIMBURSE PE SUPPLIES 23.97

LEUER’S LAMINATION LAMINATING FILM 270.00

MARTIN BROS. PRESCHOOL SNACKS 273.26

MATHESON TRI-GAS DBA LINWELD ITECH SUPPLIES 12.00

MID-STEP SERVICES SPED SERVICES 6,000.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 14,683.71

MIDWEST TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS ITECH SUPPLIES 202.20

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHING

AD FOR SECONDARY OFFICE SECRETARY 375.00

AD FOR BUSINESS MANAGER POSITION

MYERS, JILL MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 174.00

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

OMAHA PAPER COMPANY PAPER ORDER 2,968.00

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING 267.27

PLUMBING & HEATING WHOLESALE HIGH SCHOOL PLUMBING REPAIR 50.69

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 108.00

PSAT/NMSQT PSAT test 144.00

QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES 165.35

REMSEN-UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 3,694.45

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENTAL 211.07

SCHOOL SPECIALTY 4 shelve book case for preschool..714.11

BUTCHER PAPER AND MEMO BOOKS

SHEETS, JACOB CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

SHI iPad charging stations 660.00

SHOOK, CHAD CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 89.44

MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT

SIGNS BY TOMORROW eagle head for new suburban 100.00

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SPED BILLING 10,913.40

STAPLES BUSINESS ADVANTAGE ADDING MACHINE 66.93

STATE STEEL SUPPLY CO. ITECH SUPPLIES 1,333.19

STATELINE-ELECTRIC REPAIR LIGHTS IN COMMONS AREA 246.20

SUNNYBROOK FLOWER SHOP & GREENHOUSE PLANT FOR MARY JO LAW FUNERAL 53.00

TEACHER’S DISCOVERY Spanish novels 14.99

THOMA, MATTHEW Gas reimbursement 75.00

THOMPSON INNOVATION repair handicap door 316.55

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 373.15

US BANK Lab supplies for class 7,619.71

US BANK floor cleaner

US BANK patch cords

US BANK W2 envelopes

VER STEEG, KRISTI MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 93.96

VERIZON HOT SPOTS FOR DISTANCE LEARNING.. 240.06

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF SIOUX CITY TRASH DISPOSAL 859.96

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE NEW BUS DRIVER TRAINING-RICK SCOTT 16,258.10

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CLASSES

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 486.94

WIDMAN, ASHLEY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR ELECTION COSTS 1,985.54

Fund Total: 100,954.63

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORP-ORATE, LLC MILK 3,334.04

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA PIZZA & CRAZY BREAD 2,782.10

MARTIN BROS. FOOD & A LA CARTE 18,063.31

US BANK SAM’S CLUB-FOOD & A LA CARTE 262.37

Fund Total: 24,441.82

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

4 SEASONS FUND RAISING FUNDRAISERS 2,653.01

ABERSON, JOSHUA OFFICIAL 70.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES DANCE DECORATIONS 284.97

BARBARA’S FLORALS & GIFTS FLOWERS FOR WINTER SPORTS SENIOR NIGHT 32.50

BASALYGA, RUSS OFFICIAL 150.00

BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 100.00

BRYCE, RISTY SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

BRYCE, WENDY SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP 1,457.32

CNOS SPORTS MEDICINE ATHLETIC TRAINER SERVICES 2,750.00

CUSTOM CREATIONS EAGLES NEST APPAREL 1,221.50

DAVIDSON, GEORGE OFFICIAL 120.00

DECKER SPORTS GAME BALLS 285.00

EDUCATORS OUTDOORS LLC ARCHERY BOW STRINGS 450.00

EHLER, CHRIS OFFICIAL 120.00

ERNST, LOGAN OFFICIAL 120.00

HARRIMAN, WADE OFFICIAL 120.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS TRACTION MAT, SOFTBALL SUPPLIES 117.40

HELD, SHARON SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH REGISTRATIONS 459.00

IOWA QUIZ BOWL LEAGUE REGISTRATION 200.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. MUSIC 198.94

KNAACK, DENISE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

KNUDSEN, TOD SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

KREBER, KELLY OFFICIAL 120.00

L-B AFTER PROM CONCESSIONS PROFIT 577.95

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. INSTRUMENTS 366.45

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY COMM. SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 20.00

NASP SCORING FEES 491.00

NELSON, JEFF OFFICIAL 70.00

NELSON, ZACHARY OFFICIAL 100.00

NORRIS, BRENDAN SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

OA/BCIG COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ENTRY FEE.. 125.00

OSWALD, KYLE OFFICIAL 120.00

PEDERSEN, CADE OFFICIAL 70.00

PEDERSEN, KYLE OFFICIAL 140.00

PEDERSEN, LES OFFICIAL 120.00

PLOEGER, LANCE OFFICIAL 120.00

PRICE, CHARLENE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

PRICE, KATY SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

PRIOR, ANDI SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

QUILL CORPORATION NAME BADGES – SPEECH 58.08

RILEY, DYLAN OFFICIAL 120.00

RSCHOOL TODAY (DWC) ACTIVITIES CALENDAR SUBSCRIPTION 338.75

RYAN, DAN OFFICIAL 140.00

RYAN, ZACH OFFICIAL 140.00

SADLER, TODD OFFICIAL 120.00

SANFORD, DENNY OFFICIAL 100.00

SCHWADERER, KEVIN OFFICIAL 450.00

SHEETS, BECKY SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 72.00

SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN ENTRY FEE 100.00

SPANGLER, CORY OFFICIAL 120.00

STRATTON, BLAKE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

THOMAS, JIM SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

TRI-CENTER COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ENTRY FEES 220.00

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA REGISTRATION 140.00

U.S. BANK ARCHERY SUPPLIES, STATE DANCE SHIRTS, LODGING, MUSIC, CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES, WEIGHT ROOM EQUIPMENT, SUBSCRIPTION 5,313.22

VANDERLOO, TYLER OFFICIAL 230.00

VARSITY SPIRIT FASHIONS & SUPPLIES LLC CHEER UNIFORMS 2,847.50

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING COMPANY ELEMENTARY & SECONDARY YEARBOOK DEPOSITS 2,284.10

WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE WVC TOURNAMENT HOST GATES 4,435.00

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL WVC HONOR CHOIR MEALS 192.00

WETZ, MARK OFFICIAL 120.00

Fund Total: 32,270.69

MANAGEMENT FUND

EGR INSURANCE ADD SUB-URBAN TO POLICY 503.00

Fund Total: 503.00

BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS

IOWA STATE FIRE MARSHAL DIVISION AFTER THE BELL INSPECTION 25.00

Fund Total: 25.00

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY CO. sweeper repair 1,911.80

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. VMWare renewal 583.00

STATELINE-ELECTRIC fitness center lighting replacement 7,430.00

Fund Total: 9,924.80

