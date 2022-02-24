Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — January 10, 2022

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Regular Board Meeting

Board Room – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, January 10, 2022

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Mesz, Garnand, Scott and Reinke present. Sappingfield absent.

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Reinke moved to approve agenda. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member updates

H. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

COVID numbers have risen slightly but not alarming. Nothing needs to be reported to the Department of District Health until 10% of students are out.

Elementary movie day has been rescheduled to this week Thursday.

Iowa Division of Labor announced over the weekend that they will not be enforcing the Federal vaccine mandate so school attorneys recommend not passing board policy until there is more guidance.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be a day off school due to no snow days so far this year.

Western Valley Conference is working on starting a conference wide sharing of resources to provide mentoring program services for teachers in their first 2 years.

2. Secondary Principal Report

Iowa Assessments have been set for the week of April 25th for grades 7-11.

We have students taking 103 total classes at WIT this spring. This saves roughly $58,000 to our students and families.

The quiz bowl team receiving their invitation to the national quiz bowl convention in Chicago. Some obstacles to the trip are fundraising and the competition requiring 100% proof of vaccination for all who attend.

3. Monthly Financial Report

Anderson presented monthly financial reports

4. Board Bill Auditor Report

Reinke asked questions on board bills

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Reinke moved to approve consent agenda. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

J. New Business

1. Approve application for at-risk/dropout prevention

Mesz moved to approve the request to the SBRC for Modified Supplement and Supplemental Aid for 2022-2023 Dropout Prevention Program in the amount of $178,102. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve board policy on Federal vaccination mandate

Reinke moved to table the board policy. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve resolution on revenue purpose statement vote

Reinke moved to approve the resolution to have a public vote to extend the revenue purpose statement. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

K. Personnel

1. Approve resignation of secretary

Mesz approve the resignation of Liz Hanna. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

Reinke moved to adjourn. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

L. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 7:43

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 24, 2022